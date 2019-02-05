Obengfo Dragged To Court Again

Dr. Dominic Obeng Andoh

A court in Accra today(Tuesday), 5 February 2019 charged the Director of the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh with two counts of practising without a permit and operating a health facility without an operating licence.

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMDC) last week said all efforts to close down the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre also known as Obengfo Hospital has failed.

The Council has, therefore, alerted patients who wish to visit the facility to be cautious about it.

The Registrar of the GMDC, Dr E. K. Atikpui told journalists on Wednesday, 30 January 2019 that: “We went back to the place to get them informed when we learnt that the institution had become operational irrespective of the fact that it was closed down. We went again with them for that institution to be closed again.

“Unfortunately, the Medical and Dental Council is not a law enforcing agency and, therefore, we have done our part directing or assisting; or the police assisting us to make sure that that institution is closed. And for whatever reason, an individual, who is supposed to have been registered by the Medical and Dental Council and go by the rules that govern the medical and dentistry practice in Ghana, decides to take the law into his own hands. What do we do? We report to the appropriate authority.”

Dr Obeng Andoh had been standing trial in connection with the death of the Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei-Darko, at his facility last year under what the deceased's family described as strange circumstances.

Ms Darko died while on admission at the Obengfo Hospital on 21 May 2018 after undergoing a surgical procedure performed by Dr Obeng-Andoh.

The Police on Friday, 11 January 2019, said it received an “interim report” from the Attorney General's office on the alleged murder case involving Dr Obeng Andoh and his worker.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, told an Accra District Court that the AG has directed the police to ascertain certain facts and report back for final advice.

The court presided over by Arit Nsemoh adjourned the matter to 12 February 2019.

Last week, the embattled doctor was acquitted by a circuit court on the basis of want of prosecution in a trial for running a health facility without the requisite documentation but the Ghana Medical and Dental Council (GMA) subsequently refiled the case.

Dr Obengfo is to satisfy a bail condition of GHS 100,000 with one surety – public servant.

The case has been adjourned to 20 February 2019.

