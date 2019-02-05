Court Remands Uber Driver For Robbing Passenger

An Uber driver, Samuel Bekoe has been remanded in police custody to appear again on February 12, by an Accra circuit court for allegedly robbing a passenger at Airport, Accra,

Prosecuting, Superintendent (Supt) Patience Mario told the court that at about 4 PM, on November 22, 2018, the complainant, Nancy Biaku, made a request on Uber App service from Airport City to Nungua Brigade near Tema.

The court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh heard that on reaching the complainant’s destination, she paid GH ¢ 18 as fare and when she wanted to alight from the vehicle the accused attempted to snatch her purse.

According to Supt Mario, a scuffle ensued between the driver and the victim and in the process, Bekoe stabbed her with his key, pushed her out of the car, and robbed the complainant of her Infinix Note 2 mobile phone.

Supt Mario said a report was made to the police and investigation led to the arrest of Bekoe on January 11, 2019.

The prosecution said the accused person told the police he sold the phone at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, but could not lead them to retrieve it.

The suspect is to reappear before the court on February 12.

Source: Ghanaian Times