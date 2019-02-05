Was John Mahama Ever a PNDC Cabinet Member?

When I learned about the “Boot-for-Boot” comment reportedly made by former President John Dramani Mahama, in the wake of the widely alleged incidence of sporadic violence during the recent Ayawaso-West Wuogon parliamentary byelection, I could not help but laugh the full-throated laughter of a man who had just won the largest draw in the country’s lottery history. Now that he has made his always suspected militaristic intentions known to both the global Ghanaian community and, indeed, the international community at large, the leaders of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been pleasantly alerted on the imperative need to fully prepare to both decisively trounce the democratically ousted former president both at the polls and on the battlefield in the aftermath of the 2020 general election. Who has forgotten Commander-in-Chief Mahama decking himself in a Field Marshall’s uniform in the leadup to the 2016 general election, in a bid to intimidating his most formidable political opponents and their supporters and sympathizers?

You see, Mr. Mahama has already stockpiled assault rifles, grenades and munitions for the purpose. Indeed, much of the widespread incidents of violence across the country are being carried out by Mahama assigns and goons, in false hopes of stampeding the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party and creating an atmosphere of chaos in order to present the thoroughly defeated Mr. Mahama with something positive to use as his campaign platform in the leadup to Election 2020. We all witnessed this much in the leadup to the 2016 general election, when several trucks and other vehicles were intercepted by staff and personnel of the Border Guards at Aflao, Ghana’s main southeastern border with Togo, in the Volta Region stronghold of the present main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

As well, it is highly unlikely that the man who rudely and arrogantly told Ghanaian voters in the leadup to Election 2016 that they had absolutely no right to criticize his abysmally poor job performance or democratically call him out on the same, to calmly and civilly concede defeat, once again, short of the key operatives of the ruling New Patriotic Party speaking to the Gonja native in the violent “revolutionary” language which he recently told Ghanaians, in the Volta Regional Capital of Ho, is the only idiom which he understands best or in toto (See “It’s Unfair to Ask Mahama to Apologize Over Ayawaso Violence Comment – CHRAJ Boss” Modernghana.com 2/4/19).

On a more serious note: It clearly looks as if the former president, who was convincingly beaten silly at the polls by then-Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is still pathetically and psychotically stuck in a denial mode. Even former President Robert Mugabe, of Zimbabwe, has been widely reported to have said that he feels seismically scandalized that the former leader of the great country in which he met and married his first wife, the late Mrs. Sally Mugabe, would still be fatuously entertaining any thoughts of returning himself to power, after Mr. Mahama had been loudly and clearly told by over one-million Ghanaian voters that he is no longer wanted anywhere near the helm of their affairs. But, of course, the real madness was when Mr. Mahama was recently reported to have told a gathering of National Democratic Congress’ members and supporters the following: “I want to sound a caution[sic] that NDC has a revolutionary root[sic] and when it comes to unleashing violence no one can beat us to that.” Now, it ought to be clear to Ghanaians and members of the international community who is behind the recent high spate of terroristic violence in the country.

I also don’t suppose that Mr. Mahama sought the endorsement and/or approval of the leader of both the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) and the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) before presuming to so recklessly malign both juntas of which he was never a known cabinet member or even a significant player. In all likelihood, the founding-father of the National Democratic Congress, who has also had several occasions to describe his former “political understudy” as the most corrupt Ghanaian leader in the postcolonial era, is apt to view such “after-the-rains” cowardly comment with the utmost contempt that it rightly deserves. In the classic and evergreen words of Thomas Paine, the celebrated American Revolutionary, the Bole-born Mr. Mahama is a veritable “summer soldier” who would be the first lily-livered braggart to take to his heels or turn tail once the “revolutionary” seedlings which he characteristically so unwisely planted in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital, begin to bear fruits.

It is also quite clear that Christian clerics like Prof. Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman of the Ghana National Peace Council (GNPC), do not fully appreciate precisely where a criminally minded moral reprobate like the former Atta-Mills’ lieutenant is coming from. I suspect that it was Prophet Isaac Owusu-Bempah, one of the so-called Doomsday Preachers, who predicted not quite long ago that Mr. Mahama was dangerously poised to committing both corporeal and political suicide sometime this year, 2019. Prophet Owusu-Bempah must likely have seen the proverbial handwriting on the wall far ahead of the rest of us. I was also amused but thoroughly unsurprised by the staunch backing afforded the former president by Mr. Joseph Whittal, the Chairman of Ghana’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to the effect that the Ministers of National Security and the Interior had to first be prevailed upon to profusely and publicly apologize for the eruption of violence during the recent Ayawaso-West Wuogon byelection, before the man who has been desperately fighting for a second nonconsecutive term at the Presidency could be called upon, in turn, to publicly apologize for his intemperate remarks.

I have also iterated several times in the past that Mr. Whittal, who was appointed substantive CHRAJ boss in the lame-duck period of the Mahama Presidency, has absolutely no credibility, whatsoever, to be expected to constructively and effectively protect the human and civil rights of the Ghanaian citizenry. We clearly saw this in Mr. Whittal’s written reaction to Mr. Mahama’s Ford Expedition Payola Affair. The fact of the matter is that the CHRAJ Commissioner has yet to fully appreciate the fact that fighting for the unquestionably humongous job of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces is not the same as working at the behest and/or pleasure of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces. Mr. Whittal is obviously part of the problem behind the raging violent political climate in the country than part of the solution. And he had better be called out on the same long before he becomes as dangerous and a nuisance like the man to whom he owes his job and livelihood.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 4, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]