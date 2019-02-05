It's time for the Ghanaian to be emancipated from mental slavery.

Ghana showed the African and the world that the African can rule them self. ( Kwame Nkrumah) That " we prefer self government with danger to servitude in tranquility." ( Kwame Nkrumah). It's frightening that the Ghanaian pride movement loosing momentum. We have become preoccupied with copying the west and loosing ourselves in the process.

Many of the Beautyful ones ( Ayi Kwei Armah) have not been born, Ghana looks to the West( now we even look to the East, anywhere but ourselves) for guidance and support on national issues. We even import products we can successfully grow and produce in Ghana. Copying the caucasians will not free our minds. Which have suffered from the effects of slavery and colonialism.

Ghanaians were told to lose their identity and the white man knows best, by their colonisers and the slave traders. That mentality is still prevalent today, though it should not be. Kwame Nkrumah, the big six and many Ghanaians, have fought to restore Ghanaians pride in themselves. Hopefully this column can aid in that good work.

Unfortunately, Ama Ata Aidoo made a poignant point in her play Anowa. Ghanaians teach each other, and want to teach our subsequent generations to forget our painful history. Yet how can we cure our future, if we do not diagnose the illnesses stemming from our past.

Therefore, Tradition, Culture and History will delve into this past. As well as, display Ghana's rich and mighty history. We will travel to all ten regions of Ghana and explore dance, culture, tradition, history and our languages.

This column will take an in depth look at Ghanaian legends from politics, music, entertainment, literature, leadership, film, law, medicine, science, tradition journalism and, anybody who has contributed to our great nation in a spectacular way. As well as, Ghana's contribution to the world in these sectors, the history of these sectors in Ghana and their significance in todays Ghana. Other sectors will also be discussed, don't worry.

Tradition, culture and history will also look at the revolutions that took place around the world that have influenced Ghana, and how Ghana has influenced the world. To show us our significance. The column will look at the slaves rebellion, the rebellion of African Americans, blacks in the west and Caribbeans, and see how they connect to Ghana. The fight for Africa to become independent and tribal revolutions.

Of course we will not forget to include the liberation movements that have occurred in Ghana. The column will look at the progress of women, marginalised groups, the poor and what can be done to continue to bring equality for all Ghanaians.It will also feature interviews and thoughts from those well versed in the topics the column will discuss.

Finally the column will explore Ghana's modern history, present Ghana and the steps we can take as a nation to move forward. To become the legacy our predecessors wanted to see. Right now Ghana is not there yet. But I believe with a better education of who we are and what we want to be. Ghana will succeed. The problem right now is Ghana does not have an answer to those questions.

The Ashanti's say "those who do not know where their from are lost people." I hope this column will shed some light on your heritage as a Ghanaian, and make you proud of who you are. Make you fight to be a citizen, not a spectator of Ghana. For those who are not Ghanaians, I hope you will enjoy reading about the phenomenal black star Ghana.

“Countrymen, the task ahead is great indeed, and heavy is the responsibility; and yet it is a noble and glorious challenge – a challenge which calls for the courage to dream, the courage to believe, the courage to dare, the courage to do, the courage to envision, the courage to fight, the courage to work, the courage to achieve – to achieve the highest excellencies and the fullest greatness of man. Dare we ask for more in life." ( Kwame Nkrumah)

Ghanaians, let's dare to believe this: "We shall measure our progress by the improvement in the health of our people; by the number of children in school, and by the quality of their education; by the availability of water and electricity in our towns and villages, and by the happiness which our people take in being able to manage their own affairs. " ( Kwame Nkrumah) Instead of running away, for "if we all run who will stay behind and build the country" my father once told me.

The column was created by Akosua Tuntum Nahana, in partnership with Modern Ghana.