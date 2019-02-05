Minority Walk To Police Headquarters To Demand Justice For Sam George, Others

Minority in Parliament have marched to the Police Headquarters in search of justice for their colleague from Ningo Prampram, Samuel George, and other members of the party.

Mr George and some party members were allegedly assaulted by masked men from National Security last Thursday during the by-election held at the Ayawaso W est Wuogon constituency.

Joy News footage captured the so-called security men throwing a punch in the direction of Mr George at the residence of the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate during the polls that saw the governing NPP win by a landslide.

Other members of the NDC, including its Parliamentary candidate , were alleged to have been assaulted by the masked men who until today, the police have yet to identify.

This has incensed the Minority, who immediately announced their pullout from the by-election.

Although they called for instant identification and prosecution of the men who meted out the brutalities on their members, the Minority say they are yet to receive a favourable response.

Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo, was in Parliament and reports that the opposition MPs intend to meet the Inspector General of Police at the Police Headquarters to discuss their grievance with him.

After covering a distance of approximately 2.23 km, the Minority members said they hope that David Asante Apeatu will have answers to the questions they have been asking since last Thursday.

Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak, told Joseph they had hoped Parliament will address the issue at Tuesday’s sitting but it appeared the Majority seemed unperturbed.

