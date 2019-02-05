Lydia Alhassan Sworn In As MP; Minority Walks Out

The Minority has walked out of Parliament in protest of the swearing in of newly elected MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan. Some Minority MPs shouted shame and jeered as the Speaker of Parliament read the summons from the Electoral Commission.

Some also held up placards which read “bloody widow”, in reference to the confusion in the incidents of brutality from National Security personnel during the by-election.

“In commiseration to support our comrades and citizens that were unnecessary hurt and brutally assaulted, I am sorry to say we cannot indulge in this. Our side of the house cannot be here to witness this swearing in,” the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak said on the floor of the House.

The swearing-in on Lydia Seyram Alhassan went ahead as the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sara Adwoa Safo chided the Minority’s posturing as “disappointing” and a “bad precedent.”

She also said the rest of the legislator “will not be perturbed by the absence of the other side. Business will continue as usual because all the constitutional requirements have been satisfied by this House and by the Electoral Commission.”

