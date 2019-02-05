Prof Adei Blames Political Leaders For Vigilantism

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has called out political leaders amid the negative effects of actions of political vigilante groups.

Prof Stephen Adei told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Tuesday that political leaders should be held personally accountable for the actions of these groups.

He explained that unless the political leaders including John Mahama, President Nana Akufo-Addo and others are at risk of taking the fall for the action of these groups, they won’t call them to order.

“Only two things matter to them [politicians], unless they know that they are personally being held accountable and it would be negative to them and the second is they will act when they think something is going to be positive for their political fortune…”

“So far they see these boys as good for their political fortune, I think we should hammer on the other one that those who do these things are bad for Ghana and there must be a direct targeted crusade and in that as soon as the politician knows that this would go against me, they will change” he said.

The veteran educationist was speaking on the recent violence that ensued during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in Accra last Thursday.

Armed men wearing masks and in police vehicle stormed La Bawaleshie

Armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate and engaged in some shooting spree. The violence escalated to the La Bawaleshie polling centre close by.

At least six persons were injured. The MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George was also assaulted.

The NDC withdrew their agents from all the over 135 polling centres, citing the incident at La Bawaleshie as intimidation.

Although the armed men were wearing masks, pictures of some of them without their disguise suggest they are members of the NPP’s Invincible Force, a vigilante group.

Minister of State in charge of National Security however, told Joy News’ news analysis show, Newsfile on Saturday that they were National Security operatives acting on intelligence.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the attack “in no uncertain terms” and has called for punishment of those found culpable after investigations.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com