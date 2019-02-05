Boot-For-Boot: Mahama Should Retract And Apologize To Ghanaians

Edmund Kyei

As the controversy generated by Former President John Mahama rages on, following a comment he made rallying for a Boot-For-Boot fair and square violence against the ruling NPP at next year's general elections, a firebrand NPP scribe is demanding a retraction from Mahama.

Edmund Kyei, 1st Vice Chairman of Asokwa Constituency NPP and a Communication Team Member, is further asking John Mahama to, as a matter of urgency, render an unqualified apology to the people of Ghana for inciting violence.

According to Edmund Kyei, Mahama's unwillingness to show remorse go a long way to portray and attest that he is 'thirsty for blood'.

"Maybe he is not aware of the implications of his comment as a political figure but trust me Ghanaians are so worried and ashamed of misguided comment. John Mahama should have known better when he met party delegates at Adaklu constituency in the Volta region and told them this, " Edmund Kyei said in press statement issued today.

John Mahama is reported to have said that "the NDC has a revolutionary root and when it comes to unleashing violence, nobody could beat the NDC in unleashing violence".

Mahama was reacting to fallouts from the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election which was characterised by violent attacks.

"Unfortunately I think Mahama was encouraging NDC supporters to perpetrate violence, which is not good for our country. Mahama once headed ECOWAS for Liberia elections and I think he should know better. I think Ex president Mahama knows what caused genocide in Rwanda, it was an irresponsible comment from a single person that led to a civil war between Hutus and Tutsi tribes," Edmund Kyei said.

He further queried, "did Ex President Mahama even consider or thought about kids and families in our country before making such violent comment? Another question is when Ghana burns will he govern trees and river bodies left behind? Mahama want to be voted for as president so he should learn how to communicate.