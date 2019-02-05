GCB Best In CSR Activities In 2018

GCB Bank has been adjudged the best Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities for the year 2018.

According to a research conducted by the Centre for Media Analysis (CMA), a private and independent media and communication research agency, GCB’s CSR projects targeted and made a positive impact on the life of people, communities and the country.

Out of 19 banks assessed on their CSR activities in 2018, GCB came first followed by Stanbic, NIB ADB and others.

The research revealed that, out of a total number of 75 CSR activities undertaken by these banks, GCB carried out the majority as compared to the other 18 banks.

The specific projects that put GCB into the lead CSR include; the renovation of the Orthopaedic and Accident Centre and donation of medical equipment to the Korle – Bu Teaching Hospital, funding the establishment of Dialysis Unit at the 37 Military Hospital and donation of computers to the Ghana News Agency and Benkum Senior High School.

The rest were the building of a classroom block for the Bomaa Roman Catholic Junior High School, sponsoring of 23 medical students, a donation to the Weija Leprosarium, among others.

The CSR activities span across education, health care provision, culture, sports, the environment, etc in the country.

Commenting on the research results, the Head of Corporate Affairs Department of GCB Bank Ltd, Mrs. Thyra Obuobi, said the Management of the Bank headed by Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, is committed to the improvement of the wellbeing of communities.

She said the Bank from its inception has prioritized CSR activities and invests millions of Cedis towards CSR.