More Corruption Cases To Be Trialed Soon – Deputy Attorney General Hints

The Deputy Attorney General of Ghana, Honorable Joseph Kpemka Dindiok has indicated that more corruption cases will be trialed very soon following the trail of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Mrs. Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu.

The embattled CEO has been charged by the State with eighty (80) counts of Stealing, Causing Financial Loss to the State, Causing Loss to Public Property, Improper Payment of Public Funds, Unauthorized Commitment Resulting in Financial Obligation for the Government, Money Laundering and Contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

At an Accra High Court Yesterday however, She pleaded not guilty to all charges and has been granted a GH¢5 million bail with two sureties.

Speaking in an interview with Joy fm on the back of that story yesterday, Deputy Attorney General revealed more of such cases will follows soon with government determined to get rid of corruption whiles bringing to book all persons who have looted money from the state.

“I will not tell you any details as for that but I can tell you that there are some other cases coming up. But I am unable to tell you any further details”.

“I don’t want to preempt anything so that it becomes a headline tomorrow morning that Deputy Attorney General says cases will be going to court tomorrow. No I am assuring you that cases will come up very soon”.

“Am sorry am not able to tell you when but am telling you soonest. At soonest than even expected so don’t worry at all. As and when it is available we will let you know but I can assure you that there are others in the office. That one I can assure you”, Honorable Joseph Kpemka Dindiok said.

Reports suggest that the officials to be trialed are likely to be persons that served under the erstwhile Mahama administration.