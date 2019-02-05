Oil Sector Civil Society Groups In Ghana Should Collaborate With Their Overseas Counterparts To Expose Corruption In The Sector

Civil society groups in Ghana fighting for transparency in our national economy's oil sector must collaborate with counterpart organisations abroad - if they are to be successful in ending the high-level corruption that has resulted in our oil and gas deposits falling into the hands of foreigners.
An example of such collaboration in Nigeria resulted in the exposure of shady dealings and pressure from Shell that enabled it to acquire a particularly lucrative oil block in Nigeria - with most of the money ending up in the pockets of corrupt Nigerian officials. Italy is currently prosecuting ENI and Shell over the matter. The question is: Could the Italian government not be persuaded to prosecute ENI over its gas deal with Ghana, regardless of global market conditions? Haaba.
To inspire civil society groups focused on Ghana's oil sector, today, we are posting a culled article from SOMO, entitled: "Shell put Nigeria under pressure with ISDS process to obtain oil field OPL 245". Such collaboration could enpower foreign governments to prosecute oil companies that bribe corrupt Ghanaian officials. The ENI gas with Ghana should be a prime candidate. The question is: Why should we be paying the highest gas price in the world?
Please read on:
"SOMO
Photo: Paul Townsend CC ATT SA
Share Menu
Share this
News / February 2, 2019
Shell put Nigeria under pressure with ISDS process to obtain oil field OPL 245
Shell used the investment agreement between the Netherlands and Nigeria to obtain a lucrative oil field at remarkably good conditions. This follows from internal e-mails from the oil company. Friends of the Earth Netherlands and the Dutch Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO), publish the reconstruction of the case today (in Dutch only).
Corruption
Shell and the Italian ENI paid 1.3 billion dollars for the rights to the oil field. A large part of this money did not end up with the Nigerian government but disappeared in the pockets of corrupt politicians. Shell and ENI are accused of having known this and are being prosecuted about this by the Italian government.
The ISDS-clause
Shell used the investment agreement between Nigeria and the Netherlands to file an ISDS claim. ISDS (Investor-to-State Dispute Settlement) gives multinationals a powerful tool to sue a government and claim compensation if the company thinks it is disadvantaged by government policies. Very little is known about the course of most ISDS cases, but the internal emails from Shell provide a unique insight into how a multinational can use an ISDS case to put pressure on a government.
Deal with Nigeria
Former Shell-CEO Jeroen van de Veer threatened the Nigerian president with a claim for damages if Shell would not get the concession. However, the leaked emails and documents show that Shell never expected a compensation; the company was only interested in obtaining the rights to the oil field back. “It is clear that in almost all cases a deal generates more money […] than an arbitration case”, Shell’s lawyers write in 2007.
Eventually, after a long process, Nigeria gives in and Shell and ENI obtain the rights to OPL 245 under very favourable conditions. A few weeks after the deal is signed Shell officially withdraws the claim. Nigeria misses out on an estimated 4.5 billion dollar in tax revenues from this oil field, according to research from Resources for Development Consultancy.
Freek Bersch, campaign manager at FOE Netherlands: “Shell’s appetite for oil has no limits. They blackmail with claims for damages, conclude deals involving bribes and pump up huge quantities of oil despite the Paris Climate Agreement.”
Bart-Jaap Verbeek, a researcher at SOMO states: “For years, Shell claims that it has no legal ties with their subsidiaries in Nigeria. This case shows that they are very opportunistic with their complex structure.”
This author has authored 240 publications on Modern Ghana. Author column: KofiThompson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
Oil Sector Civil Society Groups In Ghana Should Collaborate With Their Overseas Counterparts To Expose Corruption In The Sector
Civil society groups in Ghana fighting for transparency in our national economy's oil sector must collaborate with counterpart organisations abroad - if they are to be successful in ending the high-level corruption that has resulted in our oil and gas deposits falling into the hands of foreigners.
An example of such collaboration in Nigeria resulted in the exposure of shady dealings and pressure from Shell that enabled it to acquire a particularly lucrative oil block in Nigeria - with most of the money ending up in the pockets of corrupt Nigerian officials. Italy is currently prosecuting ENI and Shell over the matter. The question is: Could the Italian government not be persuaded to prosecute ENI over its gas deal with Ghana, regardless of global market conditions? Haaba.
To inspire civil society groups focused on Ghana's oil sector, today, we are posting a culled article from SOMO, entitled: "Shell put Nigeria under pressure with ISDS process to obtain oil field OPL 245". Such collaboration could enpower foreign governments to prosecute oil companies that bribe corrupt Ghanaian officials. The ENI gas with Ghana should be a prime candidate. The question is: Why should we be paying the highest gas price in the world?
Please read on:
"SOMO
Photo: Paul Townsend CC ATT SA
Share Menu
Share this
News / February 2, 2019
Shell put Nigeria under pressure with ISDS process to obtain oil field OPL 245
Shell used the investment agreement between the Netherlands and Nigeria to obtain a lucrative oil field at remarkably good conditions. This follows from internal e-mails from the oil company. Friends of the Earth Netherlands and the Dutch Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO), publish the reconstruction of the case today (in Dutch only).
Corruption
Shell and the Italian ENI paid 1.3 billion dollars for the rights to the oil field. A large part of this money did not end up with the Nigerian government but disappeared in the pockets of corrupt politicians. Shell and ENI are accused of having known this and are being prosecuted about this by the Italian government.
The ISDS-clause
Shell used the investment agreement between Nigeria and the Netherlands to file an ISDS claim. ISDS (Investor-to-State Dispute Settlement) gives multinationals a powerful tool to sue a government and claim compensation if the company thinks it is disadvantaged by government policies. Very little is known about the course of most ISDS cases, but the internal emails from Shell provide a unique insight into how a multinational can use an ISDS case to put pressure on a government.
Deal with Nigeria
Former Shell-CEO Jeroen van de Veer threatened the Nigerian president with a claim for damages if Shell would not get the concession. However, the leaked emails and documents show that Shell never expected a compensation; the company was only interested in obtaining the rights to the oil field back. “It is clear that in almost all cases a deal generates more money […] than an arbitration case”, Shell’s lawyers write in 2007.
Eventually, after a long process, Nigeria gives in and Shell and ENI obtain the rights to OPL 245 under very favourable conditions. A few weeks after the deal is signed Shell officially withdraws the claim. Nigeria misses out on an estimated 4.5 billion dollar in tax revenues from this oil field, according to research from Resources for Development Consultancy.
Freek Bersch, campaign manager at FOE Netherlands: “Shell’s appetite for oil has no limits. They blackmail with claims for damages, conclude deals involving bribes and pump up huge quantities of oil despite the Paris Climate Agreement.”
Bart-Jaap Verbeek, a researcher at SOMO states: “For years, Shell claims that it has no legal ties with their subsidiaries in Nigeria. This case shows that they are very opportunistic with their complex structure.”
Contact
Bart-Jaap Verbeek
+31 (0)20 639 12 91
https://twitter.com/BJVerbeek https://www.linkedin.com/in/bart-jaap-verbeek-b301a412/ [email protected]
Author(s)
Bart-Jaap Verbeek
Partners
Milieudefensie (Friends of the Earth Netherlands)
Come and visit us
Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO)
Sarphatistraat 30
1018 GL, Amsterdam
Nederland
view on google maps
Contact us
Tel: +31 (0)20 639 12 91 (9 AM - 5 PM)
[email protected]
Visit our twitter page Visit our facebook page Visit our linkedin page Visit our youtube page
Practical details
Bank name: Triodos
Account number: NL 56 TRIO 0198 4077 77
BIC / SWIFT code: TRIONL2U
VAT number: NL 002 954 631 B01
Chamber of Commerce registration: 412 233 08
Disclaimer Privacy statement
ANBI Logo ISO Logo."
End of culled content from the SOMO website.
This author has authored 240 publications on Modern Ghana.
Author column: KofiThompson
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.
More from Author (240)
57 minutes ago
Feb 2, 2019
Feb 1, 2019
Feb 1, 2019
Jan 30, 2019
View More