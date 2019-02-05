'Let's Wait For Police Investigations Over By-Election Violence' - NEEC

Deputy Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, has said the police must be allowed to fully investigate the violence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, that has led to increased criticism of the national security apparatus.

She said on Citi TV’s Point of View that the police have a stake in the incident and as such Ghanaians need to wait and hear their side of the story before passing judgement.

“The police have said they are investigating. People have released statements condemning the action. I think that it is important that we wait for police investigations before we jump to the next set of conclusions.”

There was a shooting incident near a La Bawaleshie polling centre that temporarily disrupted the polls and resulted in at least 13 persons sustaining injuries.

Indications are that some National Security personnel used excessive forces against some persons suspected of trying to disrupt the by-election.

When reminded that the police have seldom been transparent with investigative reports, Kathleen Addy also stressed that the police needed to show good faith.

“Everybody must do their job. The police have a responsibility to tell us what happened. Let's wait and hear what they have to say… We have to insist that they do their job which is to investigate and bring a report. They have to do it” she said.

On the other hand, security analyst Adams Bonah, also speaking on the show suggested that President Nana Akufo-Addo should set up an independent investigative committee to probe the incident.

“I would have wished that for this investigation… he is going to authorize that something of that sort is put in place so that this thing is taken out of the police's hands and given to a different entity to interrogate this and tell us what actually happened.”

Source: Citinewsroom.com | Ghana