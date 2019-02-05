Police Arrests Two For Stealing GHÈ¼ 70,000.00 Cocoa Cash

Two persons suspected of stealing an amount of GHÈ¼ 70,000.00 belonging to Olam Ghana Limited, a cocoa purchasing firm, have been arrested by the Juaso Police in the Asante Akin South District.

Kwame Evans, a labourer of the Company and Patrick Danquah, a Community Police Personnel, suspected to have allegedly stolen the money from the Asankare depot of the Company on January 29, this year, are being kept by the Police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Andrew Anyani, the Municipal Police Commander who briefed the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Juaso, said Evans who knew that Mr. Freemen Otchere Badu, the Depot Manager had kept the money in the room connived with Danquah to steal it late in the night.

He said earlier in the day, the Depot Manager had received the money meant for purchasing cocoa beans from Mr Nuhu Mohammed Apeadu, the District Manager of the company and kept same in the depot.

Later that night, Evans using a ladder, climbed up the building and entered through the ceiling while Danquah kept watch outside.

DSP Anyani said the case was reported to the police the next day, leading to the arrest of Danquah who was spotted around the depot the previous night by a witness.

Danquah, according to the commander, led the investigators to arrest Evans from his hideout at Ehwere, near Sankore in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Police preliminary investigations revealed that Evans at the time of the arrest, had already spent GHÈ¼ 1,600.00 out of his share of GHÈ¼ 46,000.00 of the booty, while the rest of the cash being GHÈ¼ 44,400.00 have been retrieved.

He said Danquah's share, which was GHÈ¼ 24,000.00, was intact and in the hands of the Police.

---GNA