U/W: Two Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers including on 'kingpin,' Fusieni Siakare, who is behind the recruitment of people' into a robbery gang, terrorizing residents, mostly travellers in the Region.

The arrest was done in collaboration with the Tumu Police, as the gang was in the act of robbing travellers at Lyssa, a village on the Bazine-Nandom road, after they blocking the trunk road.

The Upper West Regional Deputy Police Commander, ACP Peter Ndekugri, told journalists that the incident happened on January 29, this year, when the robbers attacked the occupants of five vehicles, including three private cars and two sprinter buses as well as several motorbike riders.

The burglars, he said, who conducted their illegal operation wielding guns, cutlasses and cudgels, robbed their victims of cell phones, laptops, cash and other valuable articles.

According to ACP Ndekugri the police effected the arrest after gathering intelligence on Wednesday 30th January, 2019, that some people, suspected of committing the previous day robbery were lodging at a guest house in Tumu.

He said the Police quickly moved to the said guest house and arrested the suspects Fusieni Siakare, 47 years and Ali Sulaman, 27, believed to be a Fulani herdsman, who was on the police wanted list for allegedly engaging in multiple robberies.

He added that, the police recovered 16 mobile phones, money, Ipad, and a cutlass from the suspects and also arrested a 24-year old lady, Zulaiha Ishmael, said to be the fiancÃ© of Fusieni Siakare.

The two suspects, who were sent to the Wa High Court, have been remanded and are to reappear before the law court on February 5, 2019.

According to suspect Fusieni Siakare, he was trained as an armed robber by a friend in Togo and that, he has been in robbery for more than four years with his gang in Ghana and sometimes crossing over to Burkina Faso for operations.

'Today my cup is full and the law court will tell whatever I deserve', Siakare said last Friday during the police encounter with Journalists in Wa.

The Upper West Regional Crime Officer, Chief Superintendent Reynolds Manteaw, said the arrested suspects would be used to trail others involved in robberies but are at large.

He said the Police would go the extra mile to ensure a peaceful atmosphere prevailed and maintained in the Region for law abiding citizens to go about their normal duties without fear or intimidation.

He also appealed to the general public to assist the Police with every information needed to help investigate the matter.

---GNA