GNA Boss Lauds NaBCo Programme

The General Manager (GM) of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has lauded the government for the implementation of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) programme to address unemployment challenges and improve on productivity.

Mr. Albert Kofi Owusu said the NaBCo concept was a great initiative of the government that had several opportunities in all sectors of the economy, saying its effective implementation would push the nation's development agenda forward.

Interacting with the staff of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), National Service Personnel and some beneficiaries of the NaBCo programme (Nation Builders) attached to the Agency at its regional office in Sunyani, Mr. Owusu said the Agency had embraced the idea of NaBCo and it would do its best to support the government to achieve the purpose of the programme.

The GM was in the Brong-Ahafo Region to acquaint himself with the state of the Agency, identify and help address peculiar challenges impeding its effective operations.

Mr. Owusu said the GNA engaged about 22 NaBCo beneficiaries at various departments at its headquarters in Accra, saying very soon it would organise in-service training for the beneficiaries to understand the concept of the GNA and rudiments in Journalism to make optimum use of them.

Describing the GNA as a 'gold mine', the General Manager stressed that Management and Board of Directors of the Agency with support from the government and other stakeholders had plans to expand the scope of operations of the Agency to position it well to be able to execute its constitutional mandate efficiently and effectively.

Mr. Owusu reminded that the GNA was established to build society, and cautioned its reporters against sensationalism in news gathering and dissemination.

He said the hopes of the Agency were resuscitated and advised the 'Nation Builders' and the service personnel to be up and doing by being submissive to learn from their superiors.

Mr. Owusu emphasised that NaBCo had relieved the GNA of its inadequate staff challenge, and assured that it would also ensure that a good working environment was created for the beneficiaries to have a sense of ownership during their three-year engagement to help push forward the development of the Agency and the nation by extension.

Nana Osei Kyeretwie, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Manager of GNA, commended the GM for the visit, hoping that together with Management, he (GM) would explore all possible avenues to help to build on the fortunes of the Agency.

He stressed the need for the National Service Personnel and the 'Nation Builders' to remain committed to the cause of the nation and urged them to be committed and hard working to acquire the necessary professional competency and work experience for the practice of Journalism.

Eugene Ohemeng, a national service personnel, praised the existing working relationship with staff of the Agency, and appealed to the GM to consider them when there was a vacancy for employment.

---GNA