Anas Produces Evidence of Ahmed's Killers

Anas has provided “significant” evidence to the police to assist in investigations into the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, lawyer for private investigations firm, Tiger Eye P.I has revealed.

Kissi Adjebeng says Tiger Eye submitted a tape that contained threats on the life of Ahmed and other members of the team who worked on the #Number 12 documentary.

He told Samson Lardy Anyenini, host of Joy FM/MultiTV’s Newsfile show on Saturday that since the beginning of 2018, they had alerted the police that the undercover investigator’ s life was in danger because of the phone calls he was receiving.

“In one of those conversations, it was clear that the gentleman’s life was going to be ended.‘You will lose your life!’ that was what was stated in the phone call and it was transcribed,” he said.

Although Mr Adjabeng did not want to give more details regarding the person who placed the call, he said it is directly related to the #Number 12 documentary.

Ahmed was shot dead around his residence at Madina, a suburb of Accra last month.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck by unidentified men on a motorbike while he was driving home.

Prior to his death both Ahmed and Anas were constantly meeting the Police and the Attorney-General over prosecution of persons mentioned and showed in the #Number12 documentary.

Mr Adjebeng said he won’t accuse the police of being lax on the case although after the incident it appeared to Tiger Eye, Anas and his counsel that they were “alone” in the fight.

They were happy that with international bodies joining the fray, the police will be “up and doing.”

He raised issues with the police allowing Kennedy Agyapong who is a person of interest and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to travel outside the country.

“As he was going, he [Mr Agyapong] was still daring and insulting people that he was still allowed to fly out. We thought that should never have occurred but since then things are proceeding in a better manner.

“…I am not accusing anyone of criminality, but the manner in which they were allowed to fly out I thought was unwelcomed,” he said.

The lawyer argued that although he is not against curtailing anyone’s freedom, he thought it would have been better if the police had done interrogations before allowing them to fly out.

Mr Adjabeng wants the security agencies to sit tight and proceed to make arrests because based on the evidence they have given them, “so many things point to obvious especially the people who actually carried out the dastardly act…”

He said Tiger Eye PI has every reason to link the death of Mr Hussei-Suale to his work because of the threats he was receiving before he was actually killed.

“If anybody knows any reason why we shouldn’t link it to his work, no matter how exalted [the person’s position], they should provide evidence,” he said.

