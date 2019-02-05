Tema: Assembly Purchases 3000 Bulbs for Faulty Streetlights

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has purchased 3,000 LED bulbs to be fixed on non-functioning streetlights in the Tema Metropolis as part of measures to ensure security in the area.

Most streetlights in the Metropolis especially the ones along the Harbour to Tema motorway roundabout are not functioning while there are no streetlights on the TDC to Tema Polyclinic road at all.

Mr Frank Asante, Tema Metropolitan Public Relations Officer, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

Mr Asante, who did not disclose the cost involved in the purchase, said procurement processes were duly followed.

He said 250 bulbs had been replaced by the Assembly's Works Department in the first phase at areas identified by the Police as places where criminals operated under the cover of darkness.

He added that installations were ongoing on streets around Datus Complex School and other parts of Communities seven and eight.

He noted that the exercise would be extended to the central business area where most workers converge to board vehicles to work.

Mr Asante observed that during the replacement exercise, they realized that some of the bulbs were in good condition but rather, some unscrupulous persons had tampered with the switch boxes and the underground cables.

According to him, to prevent such occurrences, the TMA had informed the Police Patrols teams to pay some attention to the lights during their rounds while the Assembly worked the formation of a Restoration Surveillance Group which would monitor the lights and other public properties in the Metropolis.

