2020 Already A Done Deal For Akufo-Addo; Second Term Assured

The President of the Sunyani Technical University branch of the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Daniel Gyamebi, has stated that the NPP and the President of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will continue to rule for some more years due to the good interventions Ghanaians are witnessing.

He said the president is full of good heart and he believes he would ensure that the country becomes very habitable.

Mr. Daniel Gyamebi recounts the fulfillment of some of the major promises like One District, One Factory Project, One District, One Warehouse which are all helping the country to make progress.

"Another laudable initiative is the National Digital Property Addressing System, the GhanapostGPS which is helping the country in so many ways as part of the digital transformation," he said.

He went on to add that the FREE SHS promise which has been fulfilled would go a long way to further add up to the human resource needed to develop the nation.

Mr. Gyamebi said the unprecedented initiatives introduced by the Akufo-Addo government shows clearly that he will continue to rule beyond 2020.

He further pledged to offer full support from TESCON Sunyani Technical University to advance Nana Addo's electoral fortunes.