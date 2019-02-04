Chartered Insurance Institute to Pass Bill to Whip Members

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) is set to pass a bill this year to enable it bite harder on its members who engage in malpractices in the insurance corridor.

Rev. Asante Marfo-Ahenkora, the President of CIIG said, the bill which was put together since 2017 will bring some level of sanity within the insurance sector.

According to him, the bill when passed into law will empower the professional body to sanction and suspend members for misconducts.

Rev. Asante indicated that the existence of the law will also help the professional body regulate the conduct of practitioners in accordance with professional standards in the insurance corridor.

He added that the purpose of the bill is to place the insurance industry on the path of growth, highest professional standards, delivery of quality and world-class services to clients and upholding the ethical values of the profession.

“We hear around that somebody who is a medical doctor, lawyer or architect can engage in malpractices. But who determines what they do as malpractice. It will take other professionals to do that. And when they do that there must be a law that will enable them sanction members for misconducts. So when the Council is vested with power, they can sanction and suspend a member for misbehaviour in accordance with the law. So that is what we are seeking from Government and of course Parliament which plays a major role in the passage of the bill must assist us pass the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Bill,” he stated.

Speaking at this year’s President’s Cocktail party in Accra, the President added that even though measures exist to whip members to fall in line with the industry standards and ethics, the law is required to address some key challenges within the sector.

“This will ensure that professionals of insurance don't stake anyone for a ride and make sure that whatever they do include the professional standard and ethical conduct required of them,” he intimated.

According to him, their legal committee completed its work on the draft bill in August last year.

He stressed that the draft bill was later submitted to the National Insurance Commission (NIC) for further comments and inputs.

The President added that the team will then make the necessary amendments and finalize the bill for onward submission to the Ministry of Finance for it to be laid before Parliament.

Rev. Asante Marfo-Ahenkora noted that the institute intends to embark on a membership drive from the 571 recorded last year to 870.

To this end, he emphasised that more professionally qualified and non-professionally qualified workers within the industry who not members must enrol.

He appealed to other insurance companies to be part of them in order to become a chartered member for the industry to grow stronger together.