Church members lockout Pastor over 'poor human relations'

An unresolved stand-off between members of the Methodist Church, Jachie in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region and their Superintended Minister, forced a lockup of the chapel and suspension of Sunday service yesterday. They accuse Very Reverend Nancy Appiah Broni of poor human relations and deliberate attempt to collapse the church’s pre-school on grounds that it meets no standards.

“How can superintendent minister of a circuit turn to direct parents to send their wards to a different school? If you don’t want the school then there is no need to worship with us. That ’s why we locked up the church. She is just a worker; she should leave us alone or face our wrath, ” Church steward, Nicholas Adjei, told Nhyira News.

Nicholas Adjei, says the school, which had at least 90 pupils some two years ago, now has 25. He says Reverend Appiah Broni has also allegedly refused to sign cheques for salaries of teachers for January, while encouraging parents to take their children to other schools.

Synod Secretary of Kumasi Diocese, Very Rev. Stephen Kwaku Owusu who visited the church on Sunday, promised to pay the teachers immediately in an effort to settle the grievances amicably.

Reverend Owusu appealed to congregants to remain calm and come to church next Sunday.

Meanwhile, some church members who spoke with Nhyira FM say they will no longer work with her, whether the issue is resolved or not.

“She isn’t fit to preach to us, her behaviour always annoys church members. We cannot countenance it anymore. We will go home whenever she is at church. No school, no church. We won’t come to church on Sunday unless she is transferred," a congregant concluded.

Source: Ghana I Nhyira FM