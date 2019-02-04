Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | General News

Former Energy Minister Donates Vehicle To Police

By Modern Ghana
Boakye Agyarko presenting the key the police chiefB
A Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, has donated a Mahindra 4X4 single cabin pick-up to the Odumase District Police Command in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Agyarko presented the keys of the vehicle to Simon Kweku Tetteh, MCE for Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, who is the head of the Municipal Security Council, to be given to the police.

The MCE handed over the keys to the Odumase Police Commander, ASP Harry Selormey, to improve police operations in the municipality.

He expressed the police command's appreciation to former minister for the gesture and added that they would use it to enhance police operations in the municipality.

Source: Daily Guide

