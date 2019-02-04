Nima: School Girls To Benefit From 10,000 Sanitary Products From YWLN

The Young Women Leaders Network (YWLN) is embarking on a menstrual hygiene project dubbed “Gift A Sanitary Pad To The Girl Child”.

The Young Women Leaders Network is a non-governmental organization with the mission of educating, supporting, and empowering the girl child and women from the suburban and rural communities through health education and Personal Development.

The year-long project seeks to distribute free sanitary pad to ten thousand (10,000) girls age 10-15 in the sub-urban and rural schools and train them on menstrual hygiene management.

The project which began in December 2017, is inspired by the Sustainable Development Goal 3 and 4. Good Health and Wellbeing and Quality Education, to ensure an inclusive and equitable society.

Since its formation, 250 girls from two schools in Nima and Mamobi communities have benefited a lot.

A key societal challenge in Ghana is that most girl children do not have knowledge about menstrual cycle before experiencing it. As a result of this, they are folded in a pool of shame to not easily talk about it to even their parents. This exposes the girl child to a number of stigmatization effects.

This also results in absenteeism in school, especially during her menstrual period. This is the sort of problem the YWLN has been helping to solve.

The project is aimed at, improving school attendance among girls between the ages of 10 and 15 years in schools; increase access to 10,000 adolescent girls with sanitary pad and comprehensive menstrual hygiene management, knowledge and risk; create awareness of teenage pregnancies and other sexual related diseases among in-school and out of school girls between the ages 10 to 15 years and to Boost the self-esteem of the girls through constant counselling.

At a maiden event, the UNICEF Ambassador for Menstrual Hygiene Management and a Presenter with TV3 Network Limited, Ms. Wendy Laryea, delivered talks on menstruation and its hygiene.

She stressed on the fact that menstruation is a natural happening and encouraged the girls to talk about it with their guidance. She further asked them to take their studies seriously and desist from any form of pre-marital sex.

The girls were later taught how to effectively fix sanitary pad without being exposed to any infections by Ms. Lailatu Abdulai, a certified Midwife and the Health Coordinator of YWLN.

The YWLN is open to sponsorship and partnership in realizing this goal and any form of help is welcomed and would be gratefully appreciated.

Talk to us today: https://www.facebook.com/youngwomenleadersnetwork/