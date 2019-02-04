I Have Been Taken For Granted

Whenever I pick up my pen to pen down my opinion on issues of concern, they paint me with political colors. When I keep mute, I bleed internally. When my writings seem to be in favor of one party, its members rejoice while the other attacks me and vice versa. I know certainly most of the politicians will not agree with me. It's very normal. We don't have to agree with each other always.

The market woman who pays almost half of the profit to tax have been taken for granted. The farmer who sweats to feed the country has been taken for granted. That community that doesn’t have potable water have been taken for granted. That little child who cannot afford education has been taken for granted. You and I; the ordinary Ghanaian have been taken for granted.

I have come to believe that the “love for power” has taken over “the power of love” in Ghana politics and the value of humanity have been substituted for possessions. People can even go to the extent of harming their brothers and sisters all in the name of politics. A person is wishing misfortune for the neighbor just because they belong to different political parties. People wish others to die so that they could use it to their political advantage.

I don't blame that politician much. The problem is with you and me; the ordinary Ghanaian. Why should you kill your brother to win power for someone who doesn't care about you? Why should you devalue humanity to please a politician who doesn't recognize your existence? The sad part is that we will always get those people called the "grassroots" to defend any action either good or bad provided it's from their political party. Your fellow has been shot and you are bold enough to praise the shooter. The lives of people are in danger and you are happy your party is winning, like seriously? Your leader makes reckless comments and you are defending him simply because of politics?

We pray it doesn't happen but if you allow a politician to use you to their advantage and in a case of war, that politician will fly his family out of the country, me the village boy will also find my one Conner at the village. You that so-called City boy who never listens to advice will die quick or live to suffer.

Let's advise ourselves. We are one people, one country with one goal. --don't let politics divide us. Politics is good but play it in the right way. Humanity first.

SEIDU YAHYA (S Y)

An Agribusiness Management Student, KNUST

