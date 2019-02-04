Akufo-Addo Is Positively Different from Your Scam-Artist Hero Mahama, Mr. Awuni, Thank Goodness!

We must, first of all, underscore the fact that most of the incidents of wanton acts of violence that have attended byelections in Ghana have both been fomented and orchestrated by members of the present main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), contrary to what Multimedia’s Mr. Manasseh Azure Awuni would have Ghanaians and the rest of the world believe (See “Manasseh’s Folder: If Akufo-Addo Had Died in 2016” Modernghana.com 4/1/19). And here, of course, must be recalled such striking cases in point as Talensi and Atiwa byelections. At Talensi, in the Upper-East Region, in late 2015, or thereabouts, the extant Mahama-appointed Interior Minister, Mr. Mark Woyongo, applauded the savage mauling of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters and sympathizers by the National Democratic Congress-sponsored and financed Azorka Boys vigilante thugs. Mr. Woyongo would even justify such act of savagery by vehemently insisting that it could have been worse.

But, obviously, Mr. Azure Awuni, who is a northerner and hails from the Upper-East Region, or thereabouts, cannot be bothered because he has categorically observed in one of his legion anti-Jospong columns, which yours truly personally rejoined not very long ago, that bribery and corruption are as acceptably natural to former President John Dramani Mahama, and to Ghanaians, just as blind, passive and foolish cheek-turning ought to be the acceptable political hallmark of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Which was precisely why the Bongo-Frafra native decided to crassly caption his characteristically intemperate and abjectly disrespectful article as follows: “If Akufo-Addo Had Died in 2016,” instead of today, that is. And here, as well, we need to point out to the inveterate and immitigably vitriolic Akufo-Addo critic that short of an accident – which, by the way, each and every one of us is prone or liable to as humans and mortals – when Nana Akufo-Addo dies or expires is absolutely not the judgment call of any individual Ghanaian citizen, least of all, the wishful judgment call of Mr. Azure Awuni. Rather, it is the unimpeachable judgment call of Divine Providence’s. of course, I am hereby absolutely in no way referring to the same Divine Providence that then-Vice-President John Dramani Mahama euphorically invoked to publicly celebrate the “mysterious” passing or “auspiciously shoving out of the way,” as he then capriciously put it, of then-President John Evans Atta-Mills in July 2012.

You see, the sort of deftly orchestrated violence that predictably failed to nullify the credibility of the January 31st Ayawaso-West Wuogon byelection, in the wake of the passing of Mr. Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, the New Patriotic Party’s Member of Parliament for that constituency, was clearly a deliberate act of sabotage wickedly engineered by the former Mahama Presidential Staffer, namely, Mr. Samuel George Nartey, who presently serves as the NDC’s MP for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, in the Greater-Accra Region. We are told that Mr. Nartey (aka Sam George) led a gang of 15 motorbike riders on the day of the Ayawaso-West Wuogon byelection into a polling station, contrary to laid-down election rules. Like the vehicular mowing down of some New Patriotic Party supporters in the Atiwa Constituency, in Nana Akufo-Addo’s Akyem-Abuakwa political stronghold, of the Eastern Region, in 2015 or thereabouts, by Ms. Anita D’Souza, the then NDC’s National Women’s Organizer, Mr. Nartey and his gang of motorbike-riding thugs clearly intended to foment a climate of fear and intimidation among the members and supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party. We must also quickly point out that the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency has been the New Patriotic Party’s near-exclusive stronghold since 1992 or thereabouts, so the NDC apparatchiks were well aware of the fact that they had absolutely no chance of wresting the same from the ruling party.



I have already written and published another column about this aspect of the Ayawaso-West Wuogon NDC’s “revolutionary” debacle and do not intend to rehash the same in the present column. Suffice it to observe, at least in passing, here, that contrary to what Mr. Azure Awuni would have his readers and audience believe, the Akufo-Addo of the post-2016 era is unarguably the most progressive and visionary leader that Ghanaians have been privileged to have since President Kwame Nkrumah. You see, only the “Bongo Boy” would so cavalierly presume to “resolve” and not “absolve” Nana Akufo-Addo from/of the NDC-originated interparty hostilities that broke out in the Ayawaso-West Wuogon Constituency on January 31, 2019. As well, only an “Abongo-Frafra Boy” like Mr. Azure could so facilely presume to fault President Akufo-Addo for willfully and unconscionably facilitating both the “perpetration” and “perpetuation” of election-oriented violence in Ghana, the AK-47 flooding of the country by the Rawlings-fangled Provisional/National Democratic Congress (P/NDC) notwithstanding.

And, now, talking about the mention of dry bones and old women, maybe somebody much older and wiser ought to remind Mr. Azure Awuni about the story of Mr. Imoro Egala and Mr. William “Paa Willie” Ofori-Atta. You see, the Bongo Boy cannot imperiously presume to make Nana Akufo-Addo a prisoner of the critic’s own warped illusion of a freedom-fighting Lawyer Akufo-Addo. The fact of the matter is that had Nana Akufo-Addo died in 2016, Galamsey would have totally destroyed not only the Mahama-targeted Akyem-Abuakwa Kingdom, it would have irreparably destroyed most of the waterbodies and landed and forestry resources of the country. There would also not be a sustainable National Health Insurance System (NHIS) today, and a fee-free and universally accessible Senior High School System in the country. And lastly, but not least of all, there would absolutely not be any Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama, II, of Dagbon, to mention just a handful of examples of the nonesuch genius leadership of Ghana’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Foreign Minister and the Architect of the Repeal of the Criminal Libel Law and the man who, according to the public testimony of former President John Agyekum-Kufuor, introduced the first mobile phone company into the country.

By the way, who really cares about thirty- or forty-percent, or even one-hundred-and-one-percent of respect conferred by an irredeemably over the top critic who is woefully and hopelessly bereft of the same?

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

English Department, SUNY-Nassau

Garden City, New York

February 3, 2019

E-mail: [email protected]