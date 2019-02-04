Mahama's 'Boot For Boot' Comments Unfortunate And Irresponsible - Okudzeto

Private legal practitioner, Sam Okudzeto, has slammed former President John Mahama for his comments following disturbances during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in Accra.

The Council of State member told Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Monday that the former President ought to have been more decorous with his utterances on the episode.

“Unfortunately that also is irresponsibility…what he is saying is an encouragement for others in the NDC to say they can also behave in the same way…but two wrongs do not make a right,” he told host, Daniel Dadzie.

Mr. Okudzeto added that Mahama as a former President has access to the sitting President so, in the name of peace and tranquillity, he should have taken up his concerns to Nana Akufo-Addo and ensure the right thing is done.

John Mahama while addressing some NDC supporters on a campaign tour in the Volta Region said the NDC could match the governing NPP boot for boot when it comes to violence.

“...the NDC has revolutionary roots and that when it comes to unleashing violence, nobody can beat us in unleashing violence ,” Mahama said.

John Mahama

He was reacting to a violent incident at the residence of the NDC candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

Shots fired as tensions rise in Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election

Armed men clothed in National Security apparel stormed the residence and engaged in a shooting spree that the NDC National Chairman said left their candidate traumatised, making the party announce a withdrawal from the by-election .

The violence escalated to the La Bawaleshie polling station which is close to the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Kwesi Brempong.

The police service has denied their alliance to the armed men.

Several civil society groups have condemned the violence and called for a probe into the matter.

Sharing his opinion on the incident, Mr. Okudzeto said the media should push for a thorough investigation into the matter and ensure that those found culpable are punished.

The National Security Minister has however, defended the actions of the forces saying that the security operatives were deployed there to avert something grave, although he was not at liberty to disclose what that was on air.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com