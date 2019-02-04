Akim Swedru: Suspected Kidnapper Arrested

A 19-year-old young man has been arrested by the Akim Swedru Police for allegedly kidnapping a third-year female Junior High School (JHS) student whose whereabouts cannot be traced currently.

Joseph Pra, according to the police, is believed to be keeping Georgina Ama Amenyo, 20, who reportedly left home at Anamase, near Achiase in the Eastern Region on January 12.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the victim’s mother, Esther Brady, managed to trace the victim's boyfriend Pra, a JHS 2 student, to Akim Manso.

According to the Police Spokesperson, Pra, upon his arrest, admitted accommodating Georgina for a day and claimed he saw her off the following day.

According to the police, the suspect denied knowledge of the whereabouts of Georgina and continuously insisted that he saw her off.

However, the police, upon a search in the suspect's room, found Georgina’s brassier, cover cloth and pair of shoes.

The suspect was remanded by the Akim Swedru Circuit Court to reappear on 11th February, 2019.

Source: Daily Guide