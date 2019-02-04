Date For 2019 BECE Revised

Date for the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) has been revised.

According to the Ghana Education Service (GES), the new date for the examination is now June 10-14, 2019.

“Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform you that the revised date for the above-mentioned examination is the 10th to 14th June 2019.”

In a statement, the GES said this new date supersedes the initial June 3-7 date.

Full statement by GES

The revised date supersedes the 3rd to 7th June, 2019 stated on the 2018/2019 Academic Year School Terms and Holidays for Basic Schools.

You are by this letter directed to communicate this information to all heads of basic schools and prepare the students for the examination accordingly.”

About BECE

The BECE is both for certification and selection to Senior High Schools and Technical Institutions.

The results of the examination are based on Continuous Assessment and the external examination. The Continuous Assessment forms 30% whilst the external examination forms 70% of the total assessment.

Candidates in the third year of Junior High Schools approved by the Ghana Education Service are eligible to register to take part in this examination.

The examination is conducted nationwide in June each year.

Registration for the examination is done electronically in October/November each year. Statement of Entries, CDs together with the registration fees should reach the appropriate Office of the Council by specified dates that will be determined by the Council from year to year.

Subjects written

Subjects examined during the sitting are English Language, Social Studies Integrated Science and Mathematics as core subjects.

The rest which comprises the elective courses include Ghanaian Language and Culture, Basic Design and Technology, Religious & Moral Education, Information and Communication Technology with an optional paper in French.

Grading of candidates

Candidates are graded based on performance in the external examination (objective and written), and Continuous (Internal) Assessment marks provided by the schools.

A nine-point numerical scale is used in grading the candidates with Grade 1 denoting the highest performance and Grade 9 the lowest.

The results of the examination are released in August to enable successful and qualified candidates to enter Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes at the beginning of the academic year.

Source: citinewsroom.com |Ghana