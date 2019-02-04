An Eyewitness Account: Ghana Has A Bright Future

After travelling around and observing the conditions in Ghana for well over ten weeks, I would like to believe that, this time around, my impenitent critics won’t accuse me of exhibiting risible and inborn proclivity in my ‘An eyewitness account’ series in the coming weeks.

In November 2018, I heeded to the advice of my dearest discussants and proceeded to Ghana with the view to observing the conditions back home.

So at the end of November 2018, I touched down at the newly built Terminal 3 at around 20:00 hours.

My initial comment on the newly built Terminal 3 was: ‘although the critics may have a valid point on the alleged gargantuan cost of construction, the edifice is somewhat decent, so to speak’. I soliloquized solemnly.

I must admit, though, I had easy passage through the immigration check point on this occasion. Nevertheless, I had to wait for a long while by the baggage carousel before my baggage making an appearance.

All the same, I can neither blame President Akufo-Addo nor former President Mahama for the seemingly unpardonable delays on the conveyor belt. Suffice it to state that the blame will be put squarely at the doorsteps of the airline and the airport authorities.

I would like to stress that unlike my previous visits, there was no hassle at the customs check point. I felt the change indeed. Verily, an episodic change is good.

My other disappointment though, was the irresistible congestion at the car park. I overheard some concerned Ghanaians expressing their arousing disgust on the size of the car park.

We left the car park at around 21:50pm. Despite the several stopovers, we reached home at around 22:40pm.

Delightfully, I met no dumsor. There was no Akufo-Addo’s dumsor as the scaremongers were portraying before I embarked on my trip to Ghana. Indeed, Mahama’s dumsor is no more. Change is good indeed.

I retired to bed at around 1.00am. I could not sleep though. I was full of admiration for discerning Ghanaians for voting out the maladaptive NDC administration on 7th December 2016.

In retrospect, on 7th December 2016, discerning Ghanaians found in NPP, a redeemer, in whom they reposed their absolute trust to set them free from the NDC government’s unpardonable economic enslavement.

Given the circumstances back then, one cannot be far from right for suggesting that if discerning Ghanaians had not graciously intervened by showing the dreadful economic managers (NDC) the exit through universal adult suffrage, the terrible errors in decision-making and the rampant sleazes and corruption would have wiped out Ghana off the world map without a trace.

Verily, we can confidently conclude that discerning Ghanaians made the right choice on 7th December 2016 by electing the septuagenarian Nana Akufo-Addo and retiring the middle-aged John Dramani Mahama.

Whichever way you may view the topic under discussion, Ghana has regrettably been in the throes of economic meltdown due to the erstwhile Mahama’s government’s economic mismanagement and the numerous sleazes and corruption.

Indeed, there is admissible evidence of gargantuan bribery and corruption cases, including monies which were given to parasitic creatures who did not render any services towards the national development. Woyome and Akua Donkor come to mind.

A large portion of Ghana’s scarce resources, regrettably, went down the drain due to the mismanagement and the wanton sleazes and corruption perpetrated by the officials of the erstwhile Mahama administration.

But in spite of Mahama’s coarse administration, the loyalists NDC supporters would want discerning Ghanaians to believe that the erstwhile NDC government provided exceptional governance.

Let us admit, though, vague apprehension of patriotism exists in the minds of many Ghanaians, who prefer needless praise singing to defending the national interests.

The good people of Ghana, unfortunately, witnessed so much duplicities, corruption, incompetence, nepotism, cronyism and frequent abuse of power in the erstwhile NDC government, and hence the vast majority of Ghanaians have permanently lost trust in the NDC.

Take, for instance, but for the Honourable Agyapong’s whistling blowing prowess, former President Mahama’s sibling, Ibrahim Mahama, would have evaded import taxes in the tune of GH12 million. How pathetic?

Thankfully, however, the EOCO ordered Ibrahim Mahama to pay GH12 million as all his previous 44 cheques were dishonoured by the respective banks. How bizarre?

We are also extremely grateful to the former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Peter Amewu for courageously abrogating the 30 years bauxite mining lease which was issued by the Ghana Mineral Commission to Ibrahim Mahama and his partners on 29th December 2016, just a little over one week for his brother’s government to exit power. How bizarre?

Back then, many discerning Ghanaians fretted thy souls with curses and condemnations. And rightly so, the vast majority of Ghanaians contended that such a venture was nepotistic and must not and cannot be allowed to proceed without challenging its authenticity.

Consequently, the multi-billion cedi bauxite concession granted to Mr Ibrahim Mahama’s company was revoked in September 2017 after the former Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, had contended vehemently that the contract to Exton Cubic, Ibrahim Mahama’s company, was invalid.

According to Mr. Amewu, “The Company was supposed to provide an Exploration Operating Permit for the year 2017, an Exploration Operating Plan to the Minerals Commission. None of the above was fulfilled (dailyguideafrica.com, 24/11/2017).”

The credit must however be given to discerning Ghanaians for rightly voting out the apathetic and licentious NDC government during the 7th December 2016 election and instead reposing absolute trust in the NPP government.

I’ll be back.

