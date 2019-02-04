Buried Alive Cerebral Palsy Boy To Receive Specialised Care - Cynthia Morrison

A two-and-half-year-old boy who was found buried alive will receive specialised care, Gender and Social Minister, Cynthia Morrison, has assured.

The boy, who suffers from cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder, had been left to die after being covered with earth in an uncompleted building in Elmina-Bantama, a suburb of Cape Coast, the Central Region capital.

The boy, then barely a year old, was found in a shallow pit and brought back to life by some labourers working on the uncompleted building.

The labourers chanced on him and exhumed him from the pit, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

Doctors say the CPR was timely as it restored his blood circulation and prevented brain damage due to prolonged lack of oxygen.

It is not clear who buried the toddler when he was still a baby, however, townfolks believe his parents may have put him under the earth when they discovered he had cerebral palsy.

The parents of the boy have bolted from the town without a trace, reports Joy News’ Central Region Correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko.

Since his rescue, the boy has lived at the pediatric ward at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“He is full of smiles as the Gender Minister and the nurses here play with him,” Richard reports.

Photo: Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Morrison

He is, however, unable to crawl or walk.

The Gender Minister chanced upon the story of the boy when she went to the hospital to visit the five-year boy whose hand had to be amputated because his step-mother inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The Minister revealed that she will have a conversation with renowned cerebral palsy campaigner, Farida Bedwei, and other stakeholders on the best way to support the boy.

Photo: Farida Bedwei, who suffers from cerebral palsy herself, is renowned for her achievements in IT and philanthropy.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com