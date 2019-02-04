Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | General News

Buried Alive Cerebral Palsy Boy To Receive Specialised Care - Cynthia Morrison

By Modern Ghana
Buried Alive Cerebral Palsy Boy To Receive Specialised Care - Cynthia Morrison

A two-and-half-year-old boy who was found buried alive will receive specialised care, Gender and Social Minister, Cynthia Morrison, has assured.

The boy, who suffers from cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder, had been left to die after being covered with earth in an uncompleted building in Elmina-Bantama, a suburb of Cape Coast, the Central Region capital.

The boy, then barely a year old, was found in a shallow pit and brought back to life by some labourers working on the uncompleted building.

The labourers chanced on him and exhumed him from the pit, and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

Doctors say the CPR was timely as it restored his blood circulation and prevented brain damage due to prolonged lack of oxygen.

It is not clear who buried the toddler when he was still a baby, however, townfolks believe his parents may have put him under the earth when they discovered he had cerebral palsy.

The parents of the boy have bolted from the town without a trace, reports Joy News’ Central Region Correspondent, Richard Kojo Nyarko.

Since his rescue, the boy has lived at the pediatric ward at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

“He is full of smiles as the Gender Minister and the nurses here play with him,” Richard reports.

24201990638 0f72ym3xxs 4892818989490 5015643484269

Photo: Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Morrison

He is, however, unable to crawl or walk.

The Gender Minister chanced upon the story of the boy when she went to the hospital to visit the five-year boy whose hand had to be amputated because his step-mother inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The Minister revealed that she will have a conversation with renowned cerebral palsy campaigner, Farida Bedwei, and other stakeholders on the best way to support the boy.

24201990639 l5gsj7u3i1 2555846866427 532107258060

Photo: Farida Bedwei, who suffers from cerebral palsy herself, is renowned for her achievements in IT and philanthropy.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Merck and Rebecca Foundations Partner To Award Student Fashion Designers And Film Makers
Mental Health Awareness In Hard To Reach African Communities
Staff Audit Of Technical Universities Exposes Lapses In Lecturers' Qualifications
The Difference Between Punishment And Abuse
TOP STORIES

Bloody Bye-Elections: Group Wants Gov't To Expose Identities...

2 hours ago

Murder Of Ghana Water Manager: Police Grants Bail To Two Sus...

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line