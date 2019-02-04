WordDigest 📖

Put every weight behind

"Another said, "Yes, Lord, I will come, but first let me ask permission of those at home." But Jesus told him, "Anyone who lets himself be distracted from the work I plan for him is not fit for the Kingdom of God."

[Luke 9:61-62] Living Bible

At a point Jesus Christ in the spirit of discipleship , invited some people to join Him. One gave an excuses to bury the dead while another person had in mind to sought permission from the family to follow Jesus Christ.

Christ Jesus literally told them to leave everything behind and follow Him. Because those hitches were making them unfit for the kingdom of God.

Have you tried running in a race while looking back? And when you look back in a race, what happens next? Your guess maybe equally good as mine.

Notice He says in verse 62 "Anyone who lets himself be distracted from the work I plan for him is not fit for the kingdom of God". Meaning distractions take place when we allow them. Distractions from every angle of life prevents us from reach our goals or targets. It's a spiritual weapon of the wicked.

Truly, distractions may come from left, right and center especially when embarking on a promising activity for God and humanity. These distractions are ever and heavily present to destabilize and sour our relationship with God.

Knowing this never allow distractions to overshadow God's plan through you for His people or children. In doing so,put every weight behind and focus on God daily via Christ Jesus.

Be empowered.

Prayer

I activate the power of God through His Son Christ Jesus against every distraction now and the future. In Him I believe all physical or spiritual distractions have been eviscerated forever in Jesus' name, Amen.

✍ Rev EZ

Connected me via www.facebook.com/zorebenezer or

Whatsapp me on +233246646694 for daily message

#WordDigest2019