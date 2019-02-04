WordDigest: It's Testimony Time!

"They defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and by their testimony; for they did not love their lives but laid them down for him"
[Revelation 12:11] Living Bible Many believers of the gospel are really praying for testimonies when God has permitted them already through Jesus Christ.
While others are testifying to the glory of God for the miracles and breakthrough, some are awaiting their testimonies.
From the scripture, testimony also defeated Satan. Testimony doesn't only glorify God, it's a spiritual weapon that disembowels Satan's orchestrations against people.
And with God on your side, you're assured of your testimonies now, today and tomorrow according to your faith in Christ Jesus.
Beloved, get ready for your testimony, for it is your month and year of unstoppable testimonies. Declare to your spirit "it's my testimony time" Hallelujah!
Indeed, it's testimony time! God bless you. Prayer Gracious Father, thank you for giving us life. I declare unstoppable testimonies this month and year in my life, my family and friends in Jesus' name, Amen.
