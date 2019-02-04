What Is The Problem In This Country?

The Author

The above question may receive, easily, similar answers from the masses but there's something we all not saying.

Interestingly, those who advised that we keep mute and watch on (for the sake of our existence and success) agree we don't do anything wrong in criticizing. So who criticizes the wrongs of the politicians whose actions affect us in our "perceived island sized field of work"?

Why can’t politicians and their footsoldiers analyse criticisms and see right ones to navigate their sail in the better interest of all citizens but rather tag the critic and do everything possible to run him or her down? And ironically for the celebration of the poor citizens whose interest the critic may be fighting for.

I have had my share of attacks especially on my social media posts.

Tagged, insulted (I don't spare trespassers anyway), my name mentioned to high offices to block any form of opportunities that may help my development, my perceived competitors given loads of supports & performing opportunities with huge incentives. Interestingly none of my critics who called me NDC /stomach Poet (because I performed "pro bono" at government events for my branding) do see anything wrong with this). Good.

Nevertheless, I am not moved. Not at all. I know my dream and I see my steps taking me there. I am unique. What kill others rather strengthen me. People sacrificed their lives for the birth of this nation and so if I have to sacrifice friends and loved ones to support just so I contribute to the "rebirth" of a nation that our children will be proud of, why need I shiver?.

If tagging me NDC is enough to allow me speak against what is wrong (which you all know is indeed wrong), then add NDC to my surname.

Mind you, no one can touch my capabilities. No. Not at all! I am ready to support not because of financial gains (IT'S THE LAST DESIRE). If you compare me to others, find out more what I stand for and what my capabilities are and what keeps me going. I have remained like I am from my basic school times, through SHS and more at the University where I was an executive (I stood one against 9 executives and won in cases I stood for).

In the era a lot wished and expected my wither, I have blossomed. Yes, God is not man; God is happy with me.

I cannot be gagged

Only when you have sent death my way

That I shan't be heard--

Even then, know that I shan't be gagged; only that I can't be heard.

I am as I am

I am what you think of me

I am what I am made to be

I am as I must be

I am me!

I am an artist.

I am an activist.

I cannot lose.

I always win.

You hate me because I have always loved you.

By: Oswald Okaitei