Work Hard To Help The President Fulfill His Vision--MMDCEs Told

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has encouraged the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in Ghana to work extra hard to meet the development aspirations of Ghanaians.

He also charged them to ensure the policies, programmes and vision of the Nana Akufo-Addo’s Government was effectively achieved to satisfy the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

The Deputy Minister made the call when he embarked on his maiden working visit to inspect completed and ongoing government projects in the various Assemblies in the Eastern Region. The tour offered him the opportunity to interact with management and staff of the assemblies and to assess their performances. This is his first familiarization tour of the region after his appointment some three to four months ago.

Mr. Nuertey Ayertey’s main interest was to abreast himself with the status of implementation of some government policies and programmes such as the ‘One District one factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, YEA, fertilizer distribution and Free SHS amongst others as well as challenges facing the Assemblies.

Though he was much satisfied with the works executed by most of the assemblies, the Deputy Regional Minister challenged all the MMDCEs and other staff of the local assemblies not to relent on their efforts but strive hard to achieve more results.

He said that the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council under the leadership of his Boss, Mr. Eric Kwakye Darfour was committed to working in line with the vision of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the fulfilment of the solemn promises made to Ghanaians.

Mr. Nuertey Ayertey therefore inspired the MMDCEs to eschew complacency, pettiness and any form of lackadaisical attitudes that would jeopardize the success of the Government, and deny the people from the needed development.

The Deputy Regional Minister visited Akyemansa, Birim North, Kwahu West, Kwahu South and Kwahu East Assemblies on his first day of the tour.

In his interactions with the Municipal and District Chief Executives, he stated that his duty is to coordinate the various Assemblies and see how they're performing and what support they need from government to develop the Assemblies.

Most of the Staff and Management expressed their appreciation to the Deputy Regional Minister for coming down to observe the operations of the assemblies, which they said served as morale booster and also put them on their toes.