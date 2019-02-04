Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19 minutes ago | Disaster

Heavy Rain Kills 3 In Bole

By Zion Abdul Rauf || Nkiligi FM Bole
Heavy Rain Kills 3 In Bole

A heavy downpour in the Bole area yesterday has resulted in the death of three people from a community called Kabilma in the Bole District of the Northern region.

All the deceased were on a tricycle and got drowned as they attempted to cross a bridge over a river called Yokanba which is between Dakurpe and Kabilma in the Bole District.

Bole-based Nkilgi FM spoke to the Bole District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Mr. Sule Kipo and he confirmed the incident.

He explained that the three were riding a tricycle popularly called Motor King but did not know that the bridge had been washed away.

Their bodies were discovered after a search exercise.

The bodies have been sent to the nearest Community Dakurpe and a report made to the Bole police.

Disaster
Powered By Modern Ghana
NADMO Boss Blames KMA Following Krofrom Gas Explosion
Kumasi ​​​​​​​Gas Explosion Injures 3 Persons
Atwima Mponua: Galamsey Pit Swallows Up Two Women
 Involving Citizens In Disaster Management Critical—Obuasi NADMO
TOP STORIES

Bloody Bye-Elections: Group Wants Gov't To Expose Identities...

1 hour ago

Murder Of Ghana Water Manager: Police Grants Bail To Two Sus...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line