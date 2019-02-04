Heavy Rain Kills 3 In Bole

A heavy downpour in the Bole area yesterday has resulted in the death of three people from a community called Kabilma in the Bole District of the Northern region.

All the deceased were on a tricycle and got drowned as they attempted to cross a bridge over a river called Yokanba which is between Dakurpe and Kabilma in the Bole District.

Bole-based Nkilgi FM spoke to the Bole District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Mr. Sule Kipo and he confirmed the incident.

He explained that the three were riding a tricycle popularly called Motor King but did not know that the bridge had been washed away.

Their bodies were discovered after a search exercise.

The bodies have been sent to the nearest Community Dakurpe and a report made to the Bole police.