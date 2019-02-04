Krachi East: 50 Fish Ponds Constructed Under Integrated Aquaculture & Crop Production

The three years integrated aquaculture and crop production programme which is aimed at creating jobs for the people of Krachi East District of the Volta Region and other parts of the country are ongoing in Monkrante.

Skyfox Limited, Agric investors, in collaboration with Afram Plains Development Organization last year, launched a three year integrated aquaculture and crop production project in Monkrante a farming community in Krachi East.

A visit by this reporter to the site revealed that out of the hundred fish ponds promised, fifty have already been mounted.

Mr. Mumuni Saniyuri, the Country Director of Skyfox, explained that each pond takes up to 1,500 fingerlings.

In addition is a nursery site where onions have been nursed. A solar system was also available to help pump the water from the river into the ponds and to generate light for the area since there is no access to electricity at the site.

According to him, they choose Krachi East in the Volta region because, when you look at 2017 UNICEF District League Table, Krachi East came 216th in the table meaning it was the least in the country. The second issue was that they wonder why everybody is actively farming but still remains poor.

“We were thinking of what to do to make their lives becomes better; this has been the thinking of Skyfox. So after we identified the problem, this project was brought here to make Dambai the hub of vegetables especially, onion and tomatoes". He said.

The project is been funded by USAID with an amount of $2.million and $2.5 million was secured from the public. The general public can also invest by buying shares at the minimum cost of Ghc100.00 with 20 percent profit. Whereas the entire land size for the project is about 6,60 acres and this same project is ongoing in Adawso in Eastern region and Brekuso in Greater Accra region, He added.

They are, therefore, urging each and everyone especially the youth take part in the project.

The directors which includes: Mr. Mumuni Saniyuri of Skyfox, Mr. Awudu Modoc country director APDO and entire team are, therefore, appealing to the Krachi East municipal Chief Executive Honourable Patrick Jilimah to help construct the eight kilometre road leading to the site and extension of electricity to the project site as he pledged during the launching last year July at the municipal assembly hall.