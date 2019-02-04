Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

National Insurance Commission To Introduce Electronic Motor Insurance Database

By Modern Ghana
The National Insurance Commission(NIC) to introduce electronic motor insurance database to clamp down on fake motor insurance.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Michael Andoh, there has been a growing menace of people buying fake insurance stickers from the market which the regulator is urgently seeking to end.

The introduction of the electronic motor insurance database means all motor insurance will be issued digitally hence police officials and other relevant stakeholders will have to log into the database to confirm the validity of motor insurance of drivers. To this end, there will no longer be a need for paper stickers.

"Our IT team is currently working on having the system up and running as soon as possible," Mr Andoh said.

He said the new electronic motor insurance database could start by the end of the year.

In addition to the electronic motor insurance database, the NIC is also planning to implement an electronic Claims and Complaints Management System to quicken and monitor claims management and payment as well as make it easier and convenient for insurance policyholders to seek redress to their grievances.

Source: JoyBusiness

Business & Finance
