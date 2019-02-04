MenzGold Saga: COYEES Convenor Receives Death Threats

The leadership of the Congress of the Youth Economic Empowerment Seekers (COYEES) has condemned in no uncertain terms some death threats unleashed by some unknown thugs targeting its main Convenor, Mr. Emmanuel Wilson.

Below is the full statement

COYEES CONDEMNS THREATS ON THE LIFE OF ITS CONVENOR, EMMANUEL WILSON JR. IN THE WAKE OF GROWING INSECURITY AND LAWLESSNESS IN GHANA

The leadership of the Congress of Youth Economic Empowerment Seekers (COYEES) condemns unreservedly, and in no uncertain terms, threats against its Convenor, Mr. Emmanuel Wilson Jr by unknown thugs.

On the evening of Friday, 1st February, 2019, whilst on his way home from work, two heavily muscled men accosted him when he made a red stop at a traffic light and asked him whether he was the one called ''Emmanuel Wilson''? Before he could answer, the suspected thugs added ''We are watching you'' and immediately dashed away. As a law-abiding citizen, he has reported the incident to the Police for necessary action.

We consider this action as a threat on the life of our Convenor and find it most cowardly and dastardly. We are however not surprised at this development since it feeds into the general atmosphere of brazen lawlessness and impunity we are currently experiencing in Ghana. The failure of law enforcement agencies, coupled with the tacit endorsement of lawless thuggery by state authorities has emboldened brigands and hooligans to visit terror and mayhem on innocent citizens of Ghana in a manner akin to the eerie days of culture of silence.

COYEES wishes to serve notice to those sponsored thugs and hirelings that we shall not be cowered nor intimidated by their vile and fatuous threats against our Convenor.

We shall continue to pursue our objectives, including relentlessly bringing pressure to bear on authorities to ensure that all Menzgold customers recover their lost investments.

In furtherance of the above, we wish to remind the President, H.E Akufo-Addo of our ten (10) working days ultimatum (which elapses on 7th February 2019) in respect of the following actions we demanded at our recent press conference in Tarkwa, Western Region:

1. That, President Akufo-Addo dismisses the Director of Economic and Organized Crime Office, Mr. K.K Amoah for dereliction of duty in handling the arrest and subsequent escape of the fugitive Menzgold CEO.

2. That, President Akufo-Addo dismisses the Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Daniel Ogbamey Tetteh for recklessly shutting down Menzgold without considering to protect the millions of Ghana Cedis investment of the customers.

3. That, President Akufo-Addo causes the arrest and prosecution of all Directors, other Owners, and collaborators of the Menzgold scheme with immediate effect.

4. That, President Akufo-Addo causes all assets, accounts and other property of Menzgold, it's Directors, other Owners, and collaborators to be frozen.

5. That, President Akufo-Addo establishes a commission of inquiry into the Menzgold debacle in accordance with article 278(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

COYEES also serves notice that we shall in the coming days join well-meaning Ghanaians, including the aggrieved Menzgold customers to press home our demands.

Long live COYEES!

God bless our homeland Ghana.

Brogya Genfi

Director of Operations