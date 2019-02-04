Medical Director Urges Pregnant Women To Take Medical Advice Seriously

Dr Kwame Anim Boamah, the Medical Director of the Koforidua Regional Hospital, has advised pregnant women to attend ante-natal clinic regularly and take the advice from their medical professionals seriously to avoid complications during delivery. He explained that in recent times one of the major causes of maternal mortality is pregnancy related hypertension.

He said the dangerous nature of the disease was the absence of physical signs and the affected pregnant woman looked healthy on sight but if not detected and treated early could lead to complications during child delivery and could result in death of the mother.

Dr Boamah was speaking at a media interaction at Koforidua after the 2018 annual review meeting of the Hospital.

He said often, because the pregnant women looked healthy, when medical officers detected an increase in the blood pressure and recommend admission for effective management, many refused only for their conditions to get complicated later during delivery.

Dr Boamah said during the year under review, the Management of the Hospital was able to expand the main triage at the Out Patients Department (OPD) and created a new triage at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department to help avoid congestion and disruption of work at the wards.

He said the Hospital was able to renovate and expand the male medical ward from a 22-bed capacity to 38 to help reduce congestion. It has also started Endoscopy and Diagnostic Laparoscopy services.

Dr Boamah appealed for support from institutions for the construction of additional hostel facility for the relations of patients on admission at the Hospital.

He said due to lack of accommodation for relatives of patients on admission, many ended up sleeping in the open at the OPD, which was not the best.

Source: GNA