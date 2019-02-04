19yr-Old Boy Arrested Over Missing Girlfriend

The Eastern Region Police have arrested one person in connection with a missing person case at Akim Anamase.

The missing person, a 20-year-old Junior High School student named Georgina Ama Amenyo, is said to have sneaked out of her home on January 12, 2019, to her 19-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Prah, who was later picked up by police.

The suspect claimed he had escorted the girl home on Sunday, January 13.

According to the police, a brassiere, cover cloth and a pair of shoes belonging to Georgina have been retrieved from the room of Joseph Prah.

He is expected to be arraigned by the Akim Swedru Circuit Court on February 11, 2019.

In an interview with Citi News, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh called on the general public to assist the police with information on the case.

“The Akim Oda police are investigating a case of kidnapping involving one Georgina Ama Amenyo, a 20-year-old JHS student who sneaked out of her home at Amanase near Achiase and failed to return home. On 24th January her mother Esther Brado managed to trace the whereabouts of her secret boyfriend Joseph Prah who is also a 19-years-old JHS 2 student at Akim Manso who admitted accommodating Georgina for just a night but claimed he saw her off to go home the following day.”

“When Georgina failed to return home her mother informed the police and we apprehended him who then denied knowledge of the whereabouts of Georgina and insisted he saw her off the following day. A brassiere, cover cloth, slippers were found in Joseph’s room upon a search,” he added.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku | citinewsroom.com | Ghana