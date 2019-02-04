Bloody Bye-Elections: Group Wants Gov't To Expose Identities Of National Security Officers

Pressure group Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana (DYMOG), has impressed upon the government to, as a matter of urgency, expose the identities of all those hooded national security officials who caused bloody attacks at last week's bye-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

The group has condemned what it says was 'needless bloodshed' in the series of violent attack that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Thursday.

In a statement signed by the movement's Director of Communications, Daniel Blaise Annang Jnr, the acts of barbarism displayed is a clear indication that the election is in 'bad light and an affront to the country 's over 25 years democratic credentials.

“The Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana, totally condemns the barbarism that characterized the Ayawaso West-Wuogon by-elections. We observed acts of assault, shooting of live bullets and intimidation which totally showed the elections in bad light.”

“We strongly urge the Ghana Police to come clean with details about unidentified men in uniform who perpetrated these acts of violence. Failure to do this will further dampen the trust the citizenry have in the police,” the statement added.

The Police are currently investigating circumstances that led to some shooting incidents that occurred at a polling centre at La Bawaleshie, injuring about six persons believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress during the election on Thursday.

The NDC opted out of the race because of the alleged attacks which they claimed were orchestrated by some persons aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party.

The violence has been widely condemned by Ghanaians and civil society organisations.

OccupyGhana also added its voice to the widespread condemnation and called for the culprits to be brought to book.

Full statement by DYMOG

