John Mahama Reminds Hypocrites..."NPP Won't Govern Forever"

The continuous silence of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) Non-Governmental Organisations, religious groups and other bodies over last week's electoral violence that led to some injuries at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency during the bye-election, has angered former President John Mahama.

John Mahama is has described such groups as hypocrites who continuously criticized him during his rule as the president under the main opposition NDC

He was addressing NDC supporters on Saturday during his Volta Region tour follow the criticism against him for saying the NDC was capable of more violence than the NDC after the controversial Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

“When it comes to unleashing violence, nobody can beat us [National Democratic Congress] in unleashing violence,” Mr. Mahama stated in reference to the NDC’s history, that includes two successful coup attempts.

But following the backlash, the former President retorted that “anytime NDC is in power, they are always very vocal. When something happens, [they say] ‘this is wrong’, and they are condemning.”

“But as soon as their preferred government comes into power, everything is right: 'family and friends [government]' is okay as long as they are qualified. You think NPP will be in power forever,” he quizzed.

Previous comments on hypocrisy

Mr. Mahama has decried previous instances of what he felt were hypocritical comments from key public figures.

One notable instance was in March 2018 after Pastor Mensah Otabil had said he prefered wildlife shows to political discussions.

“Suddenly, everything is fine. Some say they don't watch TV again, they watch animals. In our time, they were not watching animals. They were listening to the political discussion. Now in their time, there is too much politics. You will be tired because your darling [government] is super incompetent so they are tired of hearing the analysis. That is the hypocrisy we face.”

“I never ever thought that Ghanaians would tolerate the levels of nepotism in government that we see today… now today look at it. That is the new standard and civil society is quiet. Religious leaders are quiet. When NDC comes the next time, must the standards of national government differ because of who is in the presidency? That is the hypocrisy of our politics,” Mr. Mahama responded.

---CitinewsRoom