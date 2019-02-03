Collaborative Minds Think and Solve Problems—Book on 'Critical Thinking in the 21st century'

Critical thinking must be rational, collaborative and open minded because it takes collaborative minds to think and solve problems, because the effort of an individual alone cannot change the world, according to newly launched book.

The 61-page book, titled; 'Critical Thinking in the 21st Century,' was launched in Accra at the weekend, to encourage all to appreciate the importance of critical thinking in solving problems.

The book, which has seven chapters, looked at the definition of critical thinking, the application of critical thinking, critical thinking skills, critical thinking behaviour, how to improve your critical thinking and the importance of critical thinking.

Mr Edem Kojo Doe, the Author of the book, told the Ghana News Agency that the book was to inspire and build up a generation of creative and creative thinkers.

He said most people took decisions without thinking, which had caused them heavily, adding that the book would help people to think beyond the box to address issues of concern.

Mr Doe said the book was not only to prepare readers academically but also to build them for the job market as well as spark their minds to think positively and critically.

He said critical thinking was not found in many official school standards yet it was one of the most important qualities required to develop the youth to be successful actors in a competitive world.

He said the main objective of any system of education was to enable graduates to think for themselves because the country was faced with more information than before.

Mr Doe explained that with the presence of social media, it was imperative for all to apply critical thinking because of the constant influx of both accurate and inaccurate information circulating.

He said the World Economic Forum 2015 Report revealed that critical thinking was ranked second among top 10 skills needed to thrive in jobs of 2020 and in the future.

The author of the book encourages people to buy the book as it would guide readers to evaluate ideas objectively, solve problems more effectively and help make better decisions for their social and business life.

—GNA