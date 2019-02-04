VC Of UHAS Unhappy Over Delay In Setting Up Ho Teaching Hospital Board

The continuous delay in constituting the Ho Teaching Hospital Board appears to be affecting medical education and training of health professionals in the region.

The Hospital was formerly the Volta Regional Hospital.

According to Professor John Owusu Gyapong, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), the situation is worrying and frustrating.

The Vice-Chancellor, at the second session of the third congregation of the University in Ho, said the delay in constituting a board to oversee the conversion and upgrade of the Hospital was affecting medical education and training of health professionals in the Region.

He said facilities at the Hospital were expected to be upgraded with the appropriate management and governance structures to promote quality training of health professionals at UHAS.

However, the absence of the board was affecting all those processes, he said and appealed to the government to fast track its inauguration.

Professor Gyapong said the University had broadened its collaborations with tertiary and research institutions and asked that infrastructural challenges facing it be addressed to make the Hospital functional for the success of those collaborations.

He also called on the government to provide the counterpart funding for the China Phase Two Grant towards the construction of the University's central administration and the School of Nursing and Midwifery.

The Vice-Chancellor appealed for the completion of stalled GETFund projects of the University, among which are a laboratory complex, an incubation facility for the School of Pharmacy, and staff bungalows.

Sixteen out of the 337 graduates were awarded Masters in Health Promotion from the Leeds Beckett University.

---GNA