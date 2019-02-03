God Or Science— Choose One

Photo Credit: Explainer Academy

According to Professor John Lennox, the late columnist and atheist Christopher Hitchens leaves us with one option, God or Science— choose God and you can't do science.

Every time Professor John Lennox is asked to introduce himself in a God-debate, he reminds his audience who he is— a mathematician and a scientist. What is more, he's a Christian!

He says this unashamedly.

God didn't hinder his science, did he? When Fixed Point Foundation asked him to speak on the late Stephen Hawkings, he reminded us once more who the pioneers of science were. He said, ‘their faith in God didn't hinder their science, it was the motto that drove it.’

What genius thinkers today have done is to remove that motto in order to do science. According to John Lennox, that's like asking people to choose between Henry Ford and engineering as an explanation for the motto car. God, to these atheists, is nothing more than an explanation. Pick up any God-debate today, and you'd see the point. They've reduced God to just an explanation, for, say, something. Once they do this, science can remove God by explaining away the things God can. That's the God of the gap, which is phrased like this: I can't explain it, therefore God did it.

For decades, we've been allowed to think that once we don't need God to explain thunder and lightning, there must be no place for him in the universe. God became obsolete as we became enlightened. Professor John Lennox would like to express this differently: ‘as knowledge increases, God disappears.’ This could only be true if God were nothing more than an explanation. And we could take Peter Singer’s word on this: we don't need a God to explain the beginning of the universe.

In fact, I’d agree with Peter Singer if God were nothing more than an explanation. God wouldn't be so needed if he were just an explanation. So what Chriustopher Hitchens, Richard Dawkins, and the like are really asking us to do is to choose between two kinds of explanations, for, say, the universe: God or Science. It seems, by this, that God is in some kind of competition with science. And he had to be reduced to just an explanation before he could compete with it. This, however, doesn't seem fair to God. I don't think these atheists want to play fair at all.