NDC Rejects Nana B’s Apology

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it still stand by its position to have New Patriotic Party's (NPP) National Youth Organizer Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B arrested.

The party has said Nana B's public request for forgiveness following his assault on its Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi does not in any way show he regrets his actions.

Sammy Gyamfi is said to have lodged a formal complaint with the police on the alleged assault on him.

Although Nana Boakye has subsequently apologized to listeners of the station for his actions, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo told Citi News the apology changes nothing in their quest for justice.

“When you are apologizing, you don't justify anything that is why I am saying that the apology is in bad faith. From all that he said, it fell short of saying that he is sorry to Sammy Gyamfi, and that is where our difficulty is. Sammy has reported the case to the Greater Accra Regional Command, so we are hoping that the police will be up and doing to get the job done.”

“We expect Nana B to either be invited or arrested by the police for investigations to commence. As at now, the police have done nothing. If nothing is done about it, the Ghanaian public will still hear from us We will still take action if the police does not act”, he stressed.

Nana B in a video which has since gone viral on social media is seen assaulting Sammy Gyamfi in the studios of Accra based radio station, Asempa FM in the course of the station's political talk show, Ekosii sen on Friday afternoon.

It is unclear what triggered the attack, but reports claimed Sammy Gyamfi was blasting the NPP for the violence recorded at the Asawasa West Wuogon constituency by-election.

It won't happen again – Nana B apologises for hitting Sammy Gyamfi

The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye apologised for hitting the Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, in the head during a radio discussion in Accra.

Mr. Nana Boakye issued a statement expressing regret for his actions but described Mr. Gyamfi's conduct as provocative.

“Regardless of the repulsive, provocative conduct by the NDC's National Communications Director on the show which included unacceptable verbal attacks on the President and myself, I am, upon sober reflection, apologising to listeners of Asempa FM and Ghanaians for the manner in which I responded.”

“I will also encourage my junior brother, Sammy Gyamfi, to be decorous and respectful in his public utterances during such engagements and to, at all times, respect the high office of the President,” he added.

Mr. Nana Boakye's apology comes after the youth wing of the NDC gave the police a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest him.

–citinewsroom