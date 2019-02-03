Disability Federation Unhappy With Nana Addo

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organization is unhappy with recent comments made by the President Akufo Addo, regarding fulfilment of government's promises.

The President at the final rally of the NPP prior to the by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency said the government had fulfilled forty-one of the promises it made to Ghanaians, adding that only the blind and deaf will ignore these fulfilled promises.

“Forty-one promises made by the NPP and its presidential candidates within two years have already been delivered and fulfilled and delivered as we speak now, “We came to fix Ghana, and in these two years, it is only those who are blind or deaf who are not aware that indeed we have done something.”

However, speaking to Citi News, President of the Ghana Blind Union, Ayisshietu Ibrahim said even though they recognize the efforts of the government in various fields, such comments could thwart efforts at ending stigmatization of persons with disability.

“We are not happy with the comments. We still know whether developments are ongoing or not despite being blind or deaf. When we walk on roads, we are able to know whether it is tarred or not. We know that is a political metaphor but there are so many words the President could have used.”

“We don't want an apology; we just want to appeal to him to be better worded in his speeches than using blind and deaf. This is not only to the president but all other politicians to make people see disabled people in a different way. We are doing our best to educate them or else this will thwart our efforts of sensitization the people, she added.

Only the blind and deaf ignore NPP's fulfilled promises – Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has touted the achievements of his government saying he and his team have managed to fulfil 41 of its campaign promises in the last two years.

These included the free Senior High School program, mobile money interoperability, the digital address system, the supposed stabilisation of the cedi, the national ID card system, restoration of nursing trainee allowances among others.

But many of the promises, projects, policies and laws cited by the government have merely been launched or at various stages of implementation.

For example, even though the government says it has fulfilled the promise of creating six new regions, the process only just crossed the referendum stage in December 2018.

–citinewsroom