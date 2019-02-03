Spio-Garbrah’s Commendation Is Welcome, But…

Spio-Garbrah

He may not be endowed with what it takes to be the kind of President that Ghanaians deserve, but it bears frankly noting that compared to the self-infatuated former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah may be aptly deemed a genius. You see, one comes admirably close to being deemed a statesman if one is frank and forthright enough to be able to easily recognize that which makes your political and/or ideological opponent that which clearly makes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the sui generis President of the Democratic Republic of Ghana that he has laudably proven himself to be, these past two years that he has wielded the democratic reins of governance. The apparently definitive resolution of the Yendi Chieftaincy Crisis readily put the “Shortest Giant” among postcolonial Ghanaian leaders way over and above the proverbial pack.

But, of course, the seismic resolution of the Dagbon Chieftaincy Conflict was only the icing on the cake of Ghanaian progress. It is also beginning to fall into place, precisely why his most ardent detractors were bona fide card-carrying members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and not the key operatives of the present main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). Indeed, it was not very long ago that the barely six-foot-and-an-inch or two tall Chairman Jerry John Rawlings contemptuously wrote off Nana Akufo-Addo as one that was far too short to be elected President of the august Democratic Republic of Ghana. And that inexcusably defamatory judgment call was passed in no other venue of moment than the Manhyia Palace of The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei-Tutu, II.

As was to be expected, a massive chorus of condemnation greeted such insufferable abuse by the country’s longest-ruling military dictator turned elected President. Of course, we are, at least those of us who are old enough to remember, all of us aware of the fact that Chairman Rawlings intimidated his way, as well as shamelessly cheated his way, to the Presidency. This was after having misruled the country by the gun-barrel for a little over a decade. In just under 20 years of gross and egregious misrule, the most conspicuous legacies bequeathed Ghanaians by the half-Scottish waif is an abject culture of wanton disrespect and the unconscionable and reckless propagation of violence with impunity. It is in the latter sector, coupled with a badly battered and long grossly mismanaged economy in which the work of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo may be clearly seen to have been cut out for him.

Which is why when Mr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 presidential candidacy aspirant, commends Nana Akufo-Addo on his successful resolution of the Dagbon Chieftaincy Crisis, on the one hand, and then chides the President for not working hard enough to ensure the stability of the Cedi and the alleviation of economic hardship in the country, on the other, one wonders where the Mahama-appointed former Trade Minister had been all the while that his former boss literally ran the nation’s economy aground. Indeed, if the former Rawlings’ Education and Communications Minister fully appreciated the deleterious impact of three-and-half years of Dumsor, the protracted erratic power supply, he would be more measured and humble in his criticism of the handling of our macroeconomy by the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party.

Mr. Spio-Garbrah also needs to put into perspective, the abjectly poor regulation of the banking system in the country by the previous Mahama regime, of which he was a key player, in order to fully appreciate the heroic performance of the current Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, and the government’s Economic Management Team, which is headed by Messrs. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice-President and former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and Mr. Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister and architect behind former President John Agyekum-Kufuor’s much-touted economic success story. Indeed, it was because of his great concern for the smooth-running of the national economy that Nana Akufo-Addo recently named Dr. Paul Acquah, the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, head of the Ghana National Fiscal Council.

It cannot be gainsaid that 20-odd years of faux-socialist experimentation has set the country’s economic development back by as many years as the Rawlings-led juntas and ideologically misguided National Democratic Congress imperiously occupied the helm of the country’s affairs. But with a determined visionary and a dynamic and progressive leader like Nana Akufo-Addo at the helm of affairs, there is every reason to believe that it would not be long before Ghana assumes its pride of place among the global comity of the most progressive and fastest-growing economies.

