N/R: National Food Buffer Stock Gets More Warehouses

The Northern Rural Growth Programme (NRGP) has handed over warehouses to the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

Farmers in the Upper East Region are known for the cultivation of grains including rice, fruits and vegetables. However, post-harvest losses due to inadequate storage facilities, farmers to sell their products cheaply at the farm gate.

Briefing the press at a handing over ceremony of the warehouses, the Chief Executive Officer of National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) Hanan Abdul-Wahab said the facilities would protect Ghanaian farmers and also boost production for potential export.

“We do not expect farmers to carry their produce to the major cities in search of market, the licence buying companies will come to the farm gates to buy their produce. So this will be an encouragement to farmers to produce without distress over where to get market. The most important thing is that we protect the Ghanaian farmer, they must not be cheated. They will partake in discussions on how to arrive at a minimum guaranteed price for various commodities,” he explained.

He added that “no individual or group will determine the market prices. We are interested because we cannot be supplying farmers with subsidized fertilizers and we are not providing them with the market. We are also working hard to deal with perishable goods and also boost production and see how we can export to other countries.”

Felix N. Darimaani the National Project Coordinator for the Savannah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPIP), on his part indicated that the project would identify and validate other existing but dilapidated warehouses for rehabilitation.

Adding that, “with the Government's flagship Programme: Planting for Food and Jobs where improved seed and fertilizer is supplied to farmers at a subsidized rate, productivity and production has tremendously increased hence the need to provide storage facilities to accommodate the excesses.”

The Northern Rural Growth Programme (NRGP) constructed nine warehouses and four packhouses in the three Regions of the North and Brong Ahafo Region with funding from the Government of Ghana (GOG), the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD).

The African Development Bank (AfDB) which is also funding SAPIP is supporting government achieve its development agenda, especially on agriculture and infrastructure.

–citinewsroom