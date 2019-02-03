Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
25 minutes ago | Politics

By-election Violence: Mahama Jabs National Security Boss

By Modern Ghana
By-election Violence: Mahama Jabs National Security Boss

Former president John Mahama has spoke out against the attacks and shootings that halted the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election Thursday morning.

“The guys at Ayawaso West Wuogon were armed and running rampage and Ghana’s Police Service couldn’t give them orders,” Mahama said at a campaign event late Saturday evening.

He bashed Ghana’s National Security Task Force for its inability to control the attacks. The “hoodlums” who drove police vehicles to the polling station on that fateful day terrorized innocent civilians and they “did not do anything,” he said.

“We will not tolerate this in Ghana,” he exclaimed. “We are for peace, but to enjoy peace, you must be vigilant.”

According to Mahama, the NPP administration has asked that the former president apologise for the actions that took place, but “why should I apologise? Why won’t you condemn the ones who did this?” he questioned.

He continued: “We won’t accept violence in this country. When the chiefs of staff are advising their people they should advise the ones who are instilling violence. Not me.”

Myjoyonline

Politics
Powered By Modern Ghana
RTI Bill: Coalition Begs Parliament To Pass 'credible' Bill
Mahama Fold Sleeves For House-To-house Campaign
Desist From Making False Claims About Us—Head of National Security
President Akufo-Addo Has Surprised Us- Dagomba Chief
TOP STORIES

NDC Rejects Nana B’s Apology

25 minutes ago

By-Election Violence: EC’s Integrity Compromised– Franklin C...

25 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line