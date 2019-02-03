An Open Letter To President Akufo-Addo

Sir, I have upon sober reflection, taken the decision to write this open letter due to the current happenings of lawlessness and vandalism that you are superintending over in our dear country, Ghana. It baffles my mind how you issued a congratulatory message and in it, you belittled the spate of anarchy that engulfed the elections forcing a major political party to withdraw from it in the name of protecting the current peace we are enjoying.

Assuming the other political leaders had issued a fiat to their supporters to also attack others who belong to your party in the constituency, what would have happened?? Would we have been enjoying the atmosphere that made you have the peace to issue the congratulatory message?

I also want to inquire to know if the current happenings are things that have received your blessings because the situation seems to be getting more frightening as days pass by. I don't want to believe that the all-die-be-die coupled with "Kakra a yEkyErE w) Atiwa" pronouncements is what is leading to the unleashing of your ''Mad Elephant Babies'' to brutalize and shoot at innocent and harmless voters.

I also want to know if you are okay now Mr President, about the recent attack by your party's Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (who also doubles as your appointee) physical assault on the NDC's communication officer, Sammy Gyamfi on Asempa Fm since the former claimed to have done that because Sammy Gyamfi had insulted you, Mr. President.

Mr. President, it is worthy to remind you that this was your first major inter party Competitive Elections as a President and from the report of CODEO, UNDP, and other independent observers, you have failed woefully in terms of Security and Fair playing field and this should be a serious matter of concern to you and the entire country. I have taken the pain to look at the constitution and the other statutes of our country and the national security are NOT allowed to operate like the way they recently operated to the extent of raking over the works of the police and as a "human rights activist" as you tout yourself, I would be happy to read or see your position on these issues of national interest since posterity would not forgive you if this tradition continues under your watch.

I have always known that lawyers and human right activists are the most Tolerant, Law Abiding, Compassionate and Forgiving people who stand to defend the rights of other fellows when it is trampled upon. In your case, I am honestly seeing the opposite at this very critical time of your governance. I thought by now, some of your appointees who took these decisions of national disinterest would have been relieved off their duties to send a clear signal to others but it is rather the opposite.

On the 7th of January, 2017, during your inaugural speech (some plagiarized though) you called on all Ghanaians to be Citizens, not Spectators so why then do we see the opposite?

Again, you have sworn an oath on the same day to protect every Ghanaian; and this is rather the opposite of what we are seeing under your watch as President.

Sir, before I end my letter, I am assuring you of an intensive prayers to Allah to change your attitude on current issues of national on interest, give you a decisive and compassionate heart & the disciplinary mind to take action on your straying appointees as we prepare for 2020 elections if not, I am afraid you will burn this great country of ours.

Thank you

Sirr Abdullah

A Citizen not a a Spectator